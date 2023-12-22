Today’s deals: $20 Amazon bonus credit, $249 iPad, LG OLED TV sale, $72 off Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds, more

The first thing you need to know is that Apple’s newest smartwatches are banned, but the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both still on sale at Amazon… for now. Other top deals today include a $20 bonus credit from Amazon, Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen for $249, LG OLED TVs on sale, and the best price of the year for the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7S2 ANC earbuds that made me ditch my AirPods Pro.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, December 22.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon