Today’s deals: $20 Amazon bonus credit, $249 iPad, LG OLED TV sale, $72 off Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds, more

The first thing you need to know is that Apple’s newest smartwatches are banned, but the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both still on sale at Amazon… for now. Other top deals today include a $20 bonus credit from Amazon, Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen for $249, LG OLED TVs on sale, and the best price of the year for the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7S2 ANC earbuds that made me ditch my AirPods Pro.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, December 22.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Apple Watch sales are officially banned in the US, but you can still get a discounted Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 before they sell out!
- You’re crazy if you don’t take advantage of this sale that gets you a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on household essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Always, Cascade, Olay, and more
- Don’t miss the incredible Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds that made me ditch my AirPods Pro while they’re down to $327
- Save up to $250 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- A crazy Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $259, an all-time low — this thing was a game-changer in my kitchen, and it will be in yours too!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch just hit a new all-time low of $999 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock for $249 instead of $329
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 (only $19.75 each!)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 on sale
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to $729.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329
- Apple Watch SE is on sale starting at $199
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Pick up some popular Nooie smart plugs for just $4 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $100 off right now
- ASUS laptops are on sale at some of the best prices of 2023
- The super-popular Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $54.99 on sale in either colorway
- There’s an awesome sale that gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Segway electric scooters and go-karts are down to the lowest prices of 2023
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Bose speaker deals start at just $99 right now
- Power up all your new Christmas gadgets with this big sale on Energizer batteries
Our favorite offers
