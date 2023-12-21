Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales are officially halted – here’s where you can still buy them

After a surprising announcement that Apple would need to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 due to a legal battle, the Cupertino firm has removed these smartwatches from its online store.

At the moment of this writing, the only Apple Watch available in the Apple Store Online is the Apple Watch SE 2. The reason behind this is that the SE doesn’t feature the blood oxygen monitor, which, according to the US International Trade Commission, is why these watches have halted sales.

ITC agreed that Apple infringed two of Masimo’s blood oxygen patents in October. This decision was sent to Biden’s Administration for the Presidential Review Period, which expires December 25.

Biden could revoke ITC’s decision or comply – but we don’t have an answer just yet. For that, Apple is now removing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its online stores before it does the same in physical stores. If the Biden Administration complies with the ITC decision, on December 24, Apple will no longer officially sell its latest smartwatches.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Apple plans for a settlement, licensing agreement, development of new technology, turning off this feature, or just complying with the ban and shocking everyone with this unprecedented Apple Watch ban.

That being said, if you’re planning to buy an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 but haven’t done that, there’s still time, as third-party sellers can continue to sell these devices until their stock ends.

Amazon, for example, continues to sell both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, while the same is worth it for BestBuy, which sells these devices here and here, respectively.

Below, you can see the statement shared with 9to5Mac about this decision: