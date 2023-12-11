Today’s deals: $199 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, free LED smart bulbs, $400 off Roomba Combo j9+, more

Christmas is right around the corner, and retailers are going all-out in their final push of the year. Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back on sale, and the incredible Roomba Combo j9+ is currently $400 off. Plus, there are Amazon Echo deals right now that get you free LED smart bulbs.
Check out all of our picks for today’s top daily deals on Monday, December 11.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Get a free LED smart bulb with an Echo speaker, including the Echo Dot at $22.99 and the Echo Pop at just $17.99
- The incredible new Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum with auto-filling mop is $400 off at $999
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low — plus, get a $50 digital credit with the promo code META50
- Beats Solo3 headphones are down to just $99 on sale
- Get the $279 Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $199 today
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $199.99 instead of $249
- M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,149 (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $69 off at $729.99
- Apple Watch Ultra starts at $559 renewed
- Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
- iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99 (all-time low)
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch is $1,799 (reg. $1,999)
- M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,249 (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.98, down from $99
- M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The powerful HP Pavillion Plus laptop with a 14-inch OLED screen is $500 off at $799.99
- Score a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
- Google’s Nest Thermostat is back down to the lowest price of the year — get one for $89.99
- Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
- Get a best-selling renewed HP Chromebook for just $78, down from $250
- There’s a rare sale that gets you a top game for free with a new PS5 console (Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty MWIII)
- Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
- Popular LEGO sets are on sale with deep discounts right now
- The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
- Ring Video Doorbell deals are down to the best prices of the season — check out the sale here
- Peloton bikes, apparel, and accessories are all back on sale at Black Friday prices
