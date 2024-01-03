Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 iPhone 15 Pro Review Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Galaxy S24 Preorder No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps HBO Documentaries
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $18 Echo Pop, $649 Apple Watch Ultra, $43 camera drone, $750 M1 MacBook Air, more

By
Published Jan 3rd, 2024 9:29AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

The new year is really starting out with a bang since there are so many top-selling products on sale with discounts right now. The deals start with Amazon’s Echo Pop plus four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $17.99. Plus, the Apple Watch Ultra is only $649 in brand-new condition at Best Buy. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Also of note, you can reserve your Galaxy S24 preorder right now and save an extra $50 in addition to the preorder deals that Samsung has in store!

Here, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, January 3.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $395+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals