Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Beats headphones are up to 49% off

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is packed full of deep discounts on headphones. That includes wildly popular AirPods, Bose headphones, and Sony headphones, which are available at the lowest prices of the year. On top of that, there are fantastic Prime Big Deal Days deals on Beats headphones and earbuds by Apple.

All the most popular models are on sale this year, including Beats Studio Buds ($89.99 on sale) and Beats Fit Pro ($159.99 on sale). Plus, the incredible new Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones are down to an all-time low of $179.99 instead of $350. You won’t find lower prices anywhere, so definitely take advantage of the Beats headphones deals on October 10-11.

Prime Big Deal Days Beats over-ear headphones deals

Beats over-ear headphones are always popular, and the brand’s best-selling model is on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. As a matter of fact, Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones are down to the best price of 2023.

Beats Solo 3 headphones retail for $200 and they’re worth every penny. At this discounted price, you really can’t go wrong.

Anyone looking for an upgraded model with active noise cancellation is in store for an even better deal. Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones retail for $350, but they’re on sale for just $179.99 during Amazon’s big sale.

This is the latest model with Apple’s W1 chip and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Beats earbuds on sale

If you prefer true wireless earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, there are more Prime Big Deal Days Beats headphones deals for you.

The latest and greatest Beats Fit Pro pack incredible sound, great battery life, and a sleek design. They also feature active noise cancelling tech just like Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 (both are discounted for Prime Day!). That means you can enjoy peace and quiet while you listen to music or podcasts.

With a retail price of $200, Beats Fit Pro are already a great value. During Amazon’s big sale, however, you can pick up a pair in multiple colorways for $159.99.

Want to spend even less? Amazon has you covered.

In addition to the Fit Pro model, Beats Studio Buds are also on sale with a deep discount in every color. Instead of spending $150, they’re down to just $89.99. That’s the lowest price ever for this model.

And finally, you’ll find Powerbeats Pro on sale with a huge 40% discount. That means you’ll pay just $149.99 instead of $200.

Apple AirPods are on sale, too

All of these Prime Big Deal Days Beats headphones deals are impressive. But many people out there are looking for different Apple headphones.

Don’t worry because all of Apple’s AirPods models have deep discounts, too. Of course, that includes hot new AirPods Pro with USB-C ($189 on sale) as well as AirPods 3 ($149.99 on sale).

Check out all of Amazon’s AirPods deals right here:

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

