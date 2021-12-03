Shop Amazon’s Cyber Week Instant Pot sale before it ends tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bargain hunters, we have a crucial warning for you that you need to read. This is your last chance to shop one of Amazon’s best and most popular sales of the season! If you’re not taking some time to check out the incredible Cyber Week Instant Pot deals in 2021, you’re seriously missing out.

As a matter of fact, we can’t remember the last time we saw so many best-selling Instant Pot models on sale at all-time low prices!

Did you learn your lesson during Thanksgiving last week? If you were involved in some of the cooking this year, we hope you did. So many of the things that were a hassle for you in 2021 don’t have to be a hassle next year. All you need is a new Instant Pot, and there are tons of great multi-use cookers on sale for Cyber Week 2021. Prices start at just $59, and every type of Instant Pot is on sale today. There are also a bunch of Instant Vortex air fryer deals this year for Cyber Week.

In this big roundup, we’ll share all the best Instant Pot sales of the holiday season. Or, you can visit this page on Amazon to see all the hottest Instant Pot deals in this big sale!

Cyber Week Instant Pot deals 2021

Cyber Week is known far and wide for having deep discounts on certain things. Examples include TVs, laptops, and headphones. And of course, all of those items are on sale this year at all-time low prices. A perfect example is Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro with MagSafe, which you’ll find on Amazon right now at the best price of 2021 so far. Of course, Instant Pots are also at or near the top of everyone’s lists each year on Cyber Week. And this year you won’t have to wait another minute to score one of the hottest Instant Pot models with a massive Cyber Week discount.

Instant Pots are always among the hottest products in America. Some like to give them as gifts, and we can’t think of a better present for Christmas or Chanukah. Others take advantage of deep Cyber Week discounts and buy popular Instant Pots for themselves. Of course, there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

In either case, however, you might need to move quickly this year. There are some seriously incredible Instant Pot deals on Amazon right now. But Cyber Week Instant Pot deals sell out every year. And with so many people shopping online in 2021, they might sell out even quicker than normal!

Scroll through the awesome deals right now in Amazon’s big Cyber Week deals hub. You’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of deep discounts on popular products. But if you’re looking for Instant Pots, we’ve rounded up all the best deals right here.

Our favorite Instant Pot bargains

First and foremost, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Plus is probably the star of the show this year. It retails for $120, but it’s down to just $59.95 right now. That’s definitely one of the best Cyber Week Instant Pot deals out there!

Also, you can upgrade from the 6-quart model to the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-quart for just $79.95.

You didn’t think that was it, did you? There are so many other impressive Cyber Week Instant Pot deals available right now!

The $200 Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $119.95, which is an all-time low price. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 8 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer! The smaller Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-quart is down to $99.95 instead of $130.

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $250, but it’s down to $169.95 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Cyber Week deal.

Instant Pot air fryer deals

Cyber Week Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately.

Prices start at just $69.95 for the Instant Vortex air fryer that normally sells for $100. Upgrade to the Instant Vortex Plus for $89.95 instead of $120, or get the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart model on sale with a deep discount.

Check out a few more Instant Pot air fryer deals down below.

Even more deals

Believe it or not, there are still even more Cyber Week Instant Pot deals on Amazon! Scroll down to see the best of the rest.

These deals are all amazing, but they also have something else in common. They’re all at risk of selling out long before they’re set to expire on December 4. That means if you don’t take advantage now, you might miss out on these amazing Cyber Week Instant Pot deals.

