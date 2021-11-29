Forget Cyber Monday TV deals, Amazon’s projector deals are unreal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are obviously been countless Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals out there this year. But you should definitely check out some of the Cyber Monday projector deals in 2021 before you commit to a new TV. You might end up spending way less money on a much bigger screen!

TV deals are always off the charts around this time of year. For example, you can snag a TCL 40-inch HDTV & soundbar bundle with 48,000 5-star ratings for just $359. Or, if you’re looking for something bigger, the Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K TV has a massive $1,002 discount right now. That’s unbelievable for a 4K smart TV this popular! Those deals are impressive indeed. But don’t forget about the amazing home theater projectors out there!

Impressive 4K TV deals for Cyber Monday

Yes, there are of course some outstanding 4K TV deals right now at Amazon. Examples include:

If you’re shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom, a TV is obviously the way to go. But anyone looking to upgrade a TV in your living, basement, or home theater should think about going with a projector instead.

Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile? They offer way more value than you’ll ever get out of a TV. And there are so many Cyber Monday projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Cyber Monday projector deals 2021

Prices start at just $189.99 for the YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector. It used to retail for $600, so this is a truly massive discount. In fact, it’s such a great deal that it’s hard to believe it’s not a mistake!

Of course, a small portable projector like that isn’t going to replace a 4K TV.

If you’re looking for a true TV replacement, check out the JMGO O1 Ultra Short Throw Projector. It seriously might blow your mind.

Most ultra-short-throw projectors cost well into the thousands. The new JMGO O1 doesn’t cost anywhere near that much. It retails for $900 and if you get one between November 25-29, it’s only $633.99. That’s an amazing Cyber Monday projector deal!

This isn’t a super-high-end projector, but it’s still remarkably impressive for a model that’s so affordable. We’ve tested the JMGO O1 ourselves and it’s shockingly clear for such an affordable unit. It’s also nice and compact. Plus, it can project a huge 100-inch picture from less than 1 foot away from your wall or screen!

Other great home theater projector deals

If you really want the best of the best, we’ve got a tremendous upgrade for you. The Optoma CinemaX P2 Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projector is a stunning short-throw projector. This projector is an absolute beast, capable of beaming an image up to 120 inches in size despite being positioned right next to your wall. You’ll get 3,000 lumens of brightness, an insane 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and all the bells and whistles you can think of.

The CinemaX P2 supports 4K resolution and it’s surprisingly visible even when you’re not in the dark. This model retails for $3,300, but it’s $2,799 from November 26-29.

Then you have the Optoma UHD38 True 4K projector. This popular $1,600 model includes impressive features like a 240Hz refresh rate and enhanced gaming mode. It also sports 4,000 lumens of brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. You won’t believe how impressive the picture is with this home theater projector!

Pick one up from Amazon while it’s discounted and you’ll only pay $1,399.00. That’s $200 off the retail price and it matches this year’s best deal. Or, if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, the $1,000 Optoma HD39HDR projector with HDR is down to $799 right now.

These are both fantastic Cyber Monday projector deals.

Don’t forget a projector screen

Of note, you’ll probably want a good projector screen to go with any of these models. Believe it or not, you can get a 120-inch screen today for just $19.95! The P-Jing anti-crease 120-inch projector screen is currently on sale at its lowest price ever. Don’t miss this deal.

