Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in 2022

We rounded up all the best Cyber Monday video game deals into one big guide. In there, you’ll find fantastic offers covering all the top systems, including PS5 and Xbox Series X. But if you’re on the lookout for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, you might not be interested in all that other filler. So we put this guide together especially for you.

Featured deals in this article:

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Cyber Monday 2022

The first thing you need to know is that Nintendo Switch consoles are actually in stock this year. Can you believe it?! Last year, the Switch was impossible to find.

Most big electronics retailers have multiple different console versions in stock. That includes the newer Nintendo Switch OLED along with the regular Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con Price: $349.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nintendo Switch™ with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con™ Price: $299.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You’ll also find several different colorways in stock, as well as the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossings special edition console.

On top of that, there are so many deals on Nintendo Switch accessories for Cyber Monday 2022. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories deals all on one page. You can save big on things like Joy-Con controllers, battery cases, and more.

We also have even better news for Switch fans. There are so many great Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch games!

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals: Digital downloads

For Cyber Monday 2022, there are a bunch of deals available on Nintendo Switch digital downloads. That includes super-popular games like Animal Crossings: New Horizons and Breath of the Wild.

With these deals, you’ll get a code that lets you download each game from the Nintendo eShop. People who enjoy instant gratification will find these deals appealing. The only thing to note is that since these games are all digital downloads, you obviously can’t resell them when you’re done playing.

Here’s the full list of digital games on sale for Cyber Monday:

Nintendo Switch games on sale: Physical games

Plenty of people out there prefer physical games. Some just like having an actual game cart, while others buy physical games so they can sell them after they finish playing. Also, physical game carts tend to make better gifts since it’s nice to be able to hand something to your recipient.

Here are all the physical Nintendo Switch game deals for Cyber Monday 2022:

