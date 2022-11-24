Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022: HP, Lenovo, ASUS, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anyone in search of a new laptop should definitely browse through our guide on the best Black Friday laptop deals of 2022. In there, you’ll find deep discounts on popular models from every big brand. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for an HP workhorse or a blazing-fast gaming laptop from MSI or Razer. However, if you’re specifically searching for the best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks, we’re going to make things easy for you.

Here, in this roundup, we’re going to show you every single one of the top Chromebook deals of Black Friday 2022.

All the best Chromebook brands are offering deep discounts for Black Friday this year. That includes Acer, Lenovo, ASUS, HP, Samsung, and more.

Plus, believe it or not, prices start at just $103.99 for the HP Chromebook 11-inch laptop! This model is normally $260, so that’s an incredible deal!

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals of 2022

When it comes to deep discounts on popular Chromebook models, we’re going to make things easy for you. For whatever reason, Black Friday doesn’t really have too many mind-blowing Chromebook deals this year.

If you ask us, that’s good news because it means you only have about a dozen really good deals to choose from. They’re all best-selling Chromebook models, though, so you really can’t go wrong.

To start things off, Best Buy is running a special Chromebook sale with a handful of fantastic deals. You can find them all in one place right here:

Beyond that, there are a handful of other deals we recommend checking out.

To start, a few of our absolute favorite models are on sale at the lowest prices of the year. That includes the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 which retails for $250, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, which is normally priced at $300.

As you can see, you’ll save a ton of money on either one right now:

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop | Intel Celeron N4000 | 11.6" HD Touch Corning Gori… List Price: $249.99 Price: $180.00 You Save: $69.99 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go-Laptop Computer Lightweight Slim Durable Design 12-Hour-Battery Wi… List Price: $299.99 Price: $229.59 You Save: $70.40 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other deals from HP, Acer, ASUS, & Samsung

In addition to the best-selling models above, there are a few more fan favorites on sale right now.

First up, you can snag a $260 HP Chromebook 11-inch for just $103.99. This deal is definitely going to sell out, though, so you don’t have long to get in on the action.

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - Up to 15 Hour Battery Life - MediaTek - MT8183 - 4 GB RAM - 32 G… List Price: $259.99 Price: $103.99 You Save: $156.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you miss that offer but you want to spend as little as possible, the next cheapest deal is on the Acer Chromebook 512. Normally priced at $200, this popular model is down to $112 right now.

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop | Intel Celeron N4020 | 12" HD+ Display | Intel UHD Graphics 600 | 4… List Price: $199.99 Price: $112.00 You Save: $91.99 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The ASUS Chromebook C203XA is a rugged model that’s also spill-proof, and it retails for $250. Or, you can pick up the high-end Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 hybrid laptop for $289.99 instead of $500. That’s a huge discount!

ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Cor… List Price: $249.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $107.99 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 13MP Camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16:10 As… List Price: $499.99 Price: $289.99 You Save: $210.99 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

