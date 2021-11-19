Black Friday Echo deals have crazy prices that seem like mistakes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All the deals on Amazon tend to be somewhat unbelievable around this time of year. But the Black Friday Echo deals in 2021 are truly staggering. These prices are so low that it almost seems like someone made a mistake!

Amazon decided to launch 12 different early Amazon Echo deals this year. And every single one of them offers all-time low pricing on a popular product. The Echo Dot 3rd gen is down to just $19.99, which is unreal. You can also get the Echo Dot 4th gen for $34.99 or the Echo Show 5 for $44.99. And if you think those prices are low, wait until you decide to add hands-free Alexa to your car. The Echo Auto that everyone loves so much is on sale for just $14.99 right now!

Black Friday Echo deals 2021

Everyone loves Amazon’s Echo speakers, so we’re going to start there. And by the way, what’s not to love? You get great sound quality to stream music anywhere in your house. But more importantly, you get hands-free access to Alexa and all of the awesome skills that come with it.

For Black Friday 2021, Amazon’s Echo deals slash several different models to all-time low prices. The Echo 4th gen speaker that normally sells for $100 is down to $59.99, an all-time low. We would advise against buying it on its own, however.

Why, you ask? It’s because you can get the Echo 4th gen & Sengled color smart bulb bundle for the same price of just $59.99. That’s one of the best Black Friday Echo deals we’ve ever seen!

Of course, Echo Dots are always the most popular Echo speakers. Don’t worry, because Amazon’s running amazing Echo Dot deals right now for Black Friday.

As we mentioned earlier, the Echo Dot 3rd gen is on sale at an all-time low price of just $19.99. Or, if you want to upgrade, the Echo Dot 4th gen Kids speaker is on sale for $39.99.

Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa to your car

Amazon’s Echo Auto is definitely one of our favorite Amazon gadgets ever. And this year, it also happens to be one of the best Black Friday Echo deals you can get.

For $50, the Echo Auto adds hands-free Alexa to nearly any car. All you need is Bluetooth or even just a regular old aux-in port. The gadget then connects to your smartphone for internet connectivity, and that’s it. You get Alexa through your car speakers so you can stream music, navigate, control your smart home gadgets from afar, and so much more.

The Echo Auto is a steal at $50 if you ask us. But grab one on sale right now and you’ll pay just $14.99. That’s easily one of the craziest Black Friday Echo deals of all time. It almost seems like a mistake!

Black Friday Echo Buds and Echo Frames deals

Image source: Amazon

Do you think brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $197 is a crazy deal? Wait until you see Amazon’s Echo Buds Black Friday deals this year.

Echo Buds with Standard Charging retail for $119.99, which is in line with AirPods 2 when they’re on sale. Grab a pair right now, however, and you’ll only pay $69.99. That’s a new all-time low. And don’t forget, Echo Buds are noise cancelling headphones, which AirPods 2 are not. Also, you can upgrade to Echo Buds with Wireless Charging for just $89.99. That’s insane!

Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses are also on sale with big discounts for Black Friday 2021.

Echo Show deals and more

Last but not least, Amazon has crazy Echo Show Black Friday deals running right now. The Echo Show 5 is down to $44.99 instead of $85 and the Echo Show 5 Kids is only $5 more. You can also upgrade to the Echo Show 8 for just $59.99!

Also, don’t sleep on the Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition while it’s on sale for only $34.99!

