Black Friday cable modem deals save money on your bill every month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Black Friday is all about saving money, but most sales only save you money at the time of purchase. There are some products, however, that keep saving you cash even after you buy them. Such is the case with Black Friday cable modem deals. In addition to saving money on the modem itself, you’ll also save up to $10 each month on your cable bill when you return your rented modem and eliminate your monthly modem rental fee.

This year, there are some terrific deals on best-selling cable modems. The best deal saves you $110 on an epic ARRIS SURFboard gigabit modem & Wi-Fi router combo, and renewed cable modems start at just $45.99!

Featured deals in this article:

Don’t miss Amazon’s deals hub to see all the latest Black Friday deals.

On top of that, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this huge list of Black Friday deals.

Why do you need your own cable modem?

Black Friday 2022 has brought deals on some of the best cable modems money can buy. And your cable company is going to hate us so much for telling you about them.

Why will your cable company hate it so much when you buy a new cable modem, you ask? Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

Many people don’t even realize it, but your cable company charges you either $8 or $10 each month to use its modem. In other words, you pay your ISP a monthly fee to use a box that allows you to pay them a monthly fee for internet service.

And here’s the worst part: you’ll never stop paying. It’s not like a cell phone contract where you only pay until you’ve covered the cost of the phone. Cable companies will just keep charging you $10 a month forever. If you keep your cable company’s modem for 10 years, you’ll have paid $1,200 plus taxes for that modem.

Now, it’s time to stop the madness.

All you need to do to stop these obscene charges is to buy your own cable modem. Then return the rented modem to your ISP, and they’ll be forced to stop charging you.

You’ll save up to $120 a year on your cable bill!

Cable modem deals for Black Friday 2022

For Black Friday 2022, there are a few deals on new cable modems that are all best-sellers. Then, on top of that, there are a number of renewed units on sale with huge discounts.

Of note, these cable modems will work with major cable ISPs. They will not work with ISPs that use fiber optic lines, unfortunately.

ARRIS SURFboard SVG2482AC-RB DOCSIS 3.0 24x8 Cable Modem & AC1750 Wi-Fi Router Certified for Xf… List Price: $148.81 Price: $111.99 You Save: $36.82 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

First up, the ARRIS SURFboard SVG2482AC-RB Cable Modem & Wi-Fi Router is down to just $111.99 instead of $160. This is an Xfinity model that works with plans up to 800Gbps.

Or, if you want the best of the best, check out the ARRIS SURFboard G36 Cable Modem & Wi-Fi Router. This top-of-the-line model retails for $330 and works with plans up to 1.2Gbps.

For Black Friday 2022, it’s down to just $229.99. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this blazing-fast modem and router combo.

ARRIS Surfboard G36 DOCSIS 3.1 Multi-Gigabit Cable Modem & AX3000 Wi-Fi Router | Comcast Xfinit… List Price: $329.00 Price: $229.99 You Save: $99.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you want to spend as little as possible on a cable modem, there are several Black Friday deals on renewed models. Needless to say, inventory is limited, so these deals may sell out quickly.

Check out all the renewed cable modem deals below.

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!