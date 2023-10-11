Best XGIMI projector deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Prime Day is always huge for TV sales, and we expect the Prime Big Deal Days event to be the same. Be sure to visit our guide for the best TV deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023 for all the hottest offers.

Of course, there’s another popular home theater device that’s popular during Prime sales. And now, Prime Big Deal Days projector deals are taking center stage — especially while popular XGIMI models are on sale starting at just $299.

There are plenty of home theater projectors on sale right now during Amazon’s huge 48-hour event. But there’s one particular brand that we want to focus on in this guide.

XGIMI (pronounced EKS-JEE-MEE) has become one of the hottest names in home theater tech. The company’s home theater projectors and portable projectors offer outstanding quality, often for much less money than comparable offerings from rivals.

For Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event in 2023, XGIMI is offering the biggest discounts of the year on all of its most popular projectors. Prices start at just $299 for the popular new XGIMI Mogo 2 portable projector!

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

XGIMI makes several different types of projectors, and they’re all on sale during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. That includes everything from small portable projectors to ultra short throw 4K laser projectors.

Let’s start with compact portable projector models like the XGIMI Elfin pictured above. Then we can move on to stunning ultra short throw laser projectors like the XGIMI Aura!

Portable projector deals

Image source: XGIMI

Starting with the least expensive projectors, the XGIMI Elfin I just mentioned is available for just $479 during this Fall Prime Day blowout. It retails for $649, so that’s a huge discount. You can read BGR’s XGIMI Elfin review to learn all about it.

This is an excellent deal on one of my favorite portable projectors.

Or, if you want to spend even less, the XGIMI MoGo 2 portable projector is down to just $299 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. You can also upgrade to the MoGo 2 Pro for $509, down from $579. That matches the lowest price so far for this hot new model.

Check out our earlier coverage of XGIMI projector deals to see what makes these models so special.

Last but certainly not least, we have the XGIMI Halo+. This is an upgraded version of the Halo projector that everyone loves.

The Halo+ retails for $849, which is more than fair considering this model’s incredible specs. For the Prime Big Deal Days sales event, this terrific XGIMI projector is down to $649.

That’s a huge $200 discount, and it’s a new all-time low price for this model.

High-end projectors on sale

Image source: XGIMI

The aforementioned portable projectors are all fantastic options that are down to excellent prices. But now, it’s time to up the ante and cover XGIMI’s stunning high-end projector deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

First, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector pictured above is on sale for $1,179. It retails for $1,699, so that’s a gigantic discount. Read about it in our Horizon Pro 4K projector review, and you can see what makes it so impressive.

Another popular model that’s on sale is the XGIMI Horizon. It has many of the same features as the Horizon Pro model, but it maxes out at 1080p instead of 4K.

Amazon shows a list price of $1,099 for the Horizon, but it’s down to just $799 for Prime Day.

Finally, we saved the best for last. Incredibly, the stunning XGIMI Aura ultra short throw laser projector is on sale at a new all-time low price for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

The XGIMI Aura is the best of the best, offering a spectacular 4K picture that measures up to 150 inches. Incredibly, you can enjoy a picture that big with the projector positioned just 17 inches away from your wall.

XGIMI’s Aura is listed at $1,999 on Amazon, but it’s down to $1,599 during Amazon’s big 48-hour sale. This is easily among the best Prime Big Deal Days projector deals you’ll find.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

