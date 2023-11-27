Click to Skip Ad
Best Fitbit deals of Cyber Monday 2023

Published Nov 27th, 2023 5:44PM EST
Fitbit Smartwatch and Health Tracking Band
The most popular wearables during Cyber Monday will undoubtedly be Apple Watches. And there are so many great Apple Watch deals to take advantage of right now. But Apple obviously isn’t the only game in town, and there’s another big brand offering deep discounts on best-selling wearables.

You should definitely check out all the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals available in 2023.

Prices start at just $49 and deals last until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 27. There’s a chance that some Fitbit deals this year will last all Cyber Week long, but it’s unclear which ones.

Also, Fitbit is offering big discounts on both smartwatches and activity tracker bands. That means no matter what form factor you’re looking for, Fitbit definitely has a few deals for you to check out.

Fitbit smartwatch models on sale

Starting with Fitbit smartwatches, the wearable maker is offering big discounts this year. And the most feature-rich model on sale for 2023 is the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch.

This model features all the great health and fitness tracking features you might expect, plus support for both iPhone and Android.

Also, the Sense 2 has 6-day battery life. Apple’s longest battery can be found in the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (which is discounted for Cyber Monday), but it doesn’t even last half as long on a charge as the Fitbit Versa 2.

Anyone looking for the newest model will be pleased to learn that the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is on sale for $50 less than the Sense 2, thanks to these Cyber Monday Fitbit deals. The price is currently just $149.95 until the end of the day.

Fitbit fitness trackers with Cyber Monday discounts

Not everyone wants or needs a smartwatch, of course. With that in mind, you can save a bunch of money by opting for a Fitbit fitness & health tracker instead. Deals start at just $49.95, and you’ll find not one but two different models on sale at that price.

First, the Fitbit Inspire 3 normally sells for $100. For Cyber Monday, it’s down to $69.95 with 1 year of Fitbit Premium.

On top of that, the Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker for kids is down to $49 instead of $80. This model isn’t quite as full-featured as the Inspire 3 because it’s geared toward younger kids.

Next up, we have the newer Fitbit Charge 6 that retails for $160. Thanks to this year’s Cyber Monday Fitbit deals, it’s down to an all-time low price of $99.95.

