Best August smart lock deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Our big guide will show you all the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. But if you’re specifically looking for Prime Big Deal Days 2023 August smart lock deals, you’ve come to the right place.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We have good news and bad news: the bad news is that there actually aren’t very many official deals on smart locks right now. But the good news is that thankfully, two of the best models out there have deep discounts during Amazon’s Prime-only sale on October 10-11. Prices start at just $159.99 for the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th-Gen), and you can get the August Smart Lock and Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for the same price.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

The original August Smart Lock played a big role in bringing these great gadgets into the mainstream. It wasn’t the first smart lock on the market, but it was the first with mass appeal.

Apart from its sleek design and smarts, the great thing about August locks is how easy they are to install. You can replace the inner portion of nearly any standard deadbolt with an August lock in about 15 minutes. Just like that, you have a smart lock in place of your old dumb lock!

All these years later, the 4th-generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is still one of the best in the business. And for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, this smart lock is down to its lowest price of 2023.

See Pricing See Pricing

As you can see, both colors are on sale right now with that deep discount.

Meanwhile, you’ll save almost as much if you want to bundle this popular August smart lock model with a Smart Keypad. This way, you can still use your smartphone for entry anytime you want. But, in instances where it’s quicker and more convenient to use a PIN code, you can opt for the keypad instead.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock + Smart Keypad bundle retails for $250, but you’ll only pay $199.99 during Amazon’s Prime sale.

Available on Amazon

Last but certainly not least, there’s one more model on sale during Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

The entry-level August Smart Lock features a totally different design compared to the Wi-Fi Smart Lock. The names are a bit confusing, but you can obviously tell them apart by looking at them.

This model is just as easy to install, and it retails for $200 when you bundle it with the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Until the end of Amazon’s big sale, however, you can get this bundle on sale for $159.99.

Available on Amazon

All of these August smart lock details are scheduled to last for two days only on October 10-11.

More Prime Big Deal Days 2023 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year: