tvOS 17 beta 7 now available to Apple TV users with FaceTime improvements

After seeding tvOS 17 beta 6 a week ago, Apple is now releasing beta 7 to developers. Although anyone can try tvOS 17 beta already, Apple TV users have much to be excited about when this system is finally released.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For the first time, the Apple TV hardware integrates with the iPhone camera with the Continuity Camera feature on tvOS 17. With that, Apple added the FaceTime app to the set-top box.

With FaceTime on Apple TV 4K, users can initiate calls directly from Apple TV, start them on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV. It uses Continuity Camera support to connect to the user’s iPhone or iPad wirelessly and leverages the device’s camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV. It also works with Center Stage, so everyone keeps in the room framed on the screen.

Later this year, video conferencing apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom will launch on tvOS, bringing their communications capabilities to Apple TV 4K. Developers can use Continuity Camera APIs on Apple TV 4K to integrate the iPhone or iPad camera and microphone into their tvOS app.

In addition, Apple Music Sing will also integrate with Continuity Camera so users can see themselves onscreen and add “entertaining filters” while singing.

While iOS 17 didn’t get a revamped Control Center as it was rumored, tvOS 17 beta did. The new Control Center focuses on making things easier. From there, you can see the system status, the current time, and the active profile. It also makes connecting Bluetooth devices or checking your Home accessories easier.

With fast Profile switching, users just need to wake up the Apple TV with the remote app on the iPhone, and it will automatically switch to that person’s profile, ensuring they have access to their recently watched shows and personalized recommendations.

To improve that experience, customized Settings for Profiles are now saved for each user’s profile with tvOS 17, including their system language and paired AirPods.

That being said, tvOS 17 still lacks the long-anticipated Find My Remote feature, where users of the new Apple TV 4K will be able to find their Siri Remote using iOS 17.

In addition, tvOS 17 beta code revealed six unreleased iPhone models instead of four, and it got us wondering that Apple might be planning to update the iPhone 14 with a USB-C port.

Besides tvOS 17 beta 7, Apple is also seeding the seventh test version of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.