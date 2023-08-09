tvOS 17 beta reveals six unreleased iPhone models instead of four

New iPhones are coming later in September. Although rumors so far expect four iPhone 15 models, Twitter user @aaronp613 discovered references to six unreleased iPhone models on tvOS 17 beta code. According to him, four of these iPhones were added in tvOS 17 beta 1 and removed in beta 5, which is why he discovered them.

Two other models were added with beta 5, and they are really intriguing, as there are no rumors regarding these two additional models.

From the models discovered, iPhone15,4 and iPhone15,5 are likely the standard and Plus versions of the iPhone 15, while iPhone16,1 and iPhone16,2 refer to the Pro and Pro Max iterations. But what about iPhone14,1 and iPhone14,9?

Developer Michael Burkhardt offered an interesting theory about what these other two iPhones could represent: “The model numbers mean they’re A15 based. What if Apple is planning a refresh on the iPhone SE and/or iPhone mini, just with USB-C? Kill off all of the Lightning iPhones at once to put ease on consumers. Lowkey an Apple thing to do.”

Currently, the only iPhone models with an A15 Bionic chip are the iPhone SE 3, all iPhone 13 models, and the regular iPhone 14 versions. That said, we have six iPhones using the same processor. As Apple doesn’t sell the iPhone 13 Pro models anymore, this could mean the company could be planning to release a USB-C version of at least two iPhones with the A15 Bionic chip, which I would say are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

That said, Apple has never changed the port of an already-released iPhone, although it’s also been ten years since the company changed it for the last time.

Whether these are possible iPhones being released in the near future, we’ll surely learn more about them, although you shouldn’t expect new iPhones, such as a new mini or SE 4 models.

As beta testing follows, let’s see if tvOS 17 or another operating system will bring more details about upcoming iPhone models.

