This might be the full list of iPhone and iPad models with iOS 18 compatibility

Apple’s new iOS 18 update should be previewed on June 10, when Apple kicks off WWDC 2024. There, the company will reveal which iPhone and iPad models are compatible with the latest updates. While we have previously heard which models could work with the future generation of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, this might be the final answer before Apple confirms it in June.

This data comes from a leaker who usually reveals upcoming builds of Apple’s operating system updates. That said, after iOS 17 dropped support for several iPhone models, this leaker believes iOS 18 might support all the current iPhone versions available, which include:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

On the other hand, iPadOS 18 won’t be as kind with iPad models, as Apple is apparently planning to kill the iPad 6, 2nd-gen iPad Pro, the first 10.5-inch iPad Pro but keep support for iPad 7. With that, these are the possible models compatible with iPadOS 18.

iPad Pro (2018 or newer)

iPad Air 3 or newer

iPad mini 5 or newer

iPad 7 gen or newer

While Apple might still support several older iPhone and iPad models, this doesn’t mean all iOS 18 features will work with all devices. For iOS 17, Apple offered several features exclusive to iPhone 12 or newer models.

Since iOS 18 is expected to be packed with several AI features, they will likely be reserved for the latest phones. In addition, Apple killing iPad 6 can make its system more secure, as earlier devices had some unpatchable flaws on the chip that were fixed with newer versions of Apple processors.

Below, you can learn everything we know about iOS 18, its supported iPhone models, and more.