All iPhone 17 models will reportedly have 12GB of RAM

Following a report that “at least” three iPhone 17 models will feature 12GB of RAM, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station now says all new models will get this memory increase. According to the leaker, Apple will equip the upcoming iPhone devices with 12GB of RAM to improve Apple Intelligence features.

At first, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believed only the iPhone 17 Pro Max would get this RAM increase. Other analysts suggested that both Pro models would feature it. Then, a few days ago, Kuo posted that the iPhone 17 Air would also get this memory boost.

The analyst also said the regular iPhone 17 could still get the same treatment if Apple can avoid potential supply constraints. The company is reportedly still evaluating whether it can support 12GB of RAM across all four models without disrupting production. However, Digital Chat Station believes Apple can make this change in all models.

Since the company’s most important AI feature has been postponed indefinitely, it’s unclear what other functions it could unveil to use the extra RAM. That said, it’s possible that the current Apple Intelligence features work faster, and that developers can take advantage of additional memory for image editing tools or games.

Beyond RAM, the iPhone 17 series is expected to feature the new A19 and A19 Pro chips, an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens for the Pro models, even though a rumor says it will get a downgrade, and Apple’s first in-house Wi-Fi modem. Battery life also appears to be a top priority this year, with longer-lasting performance reportedly in focus, as the company will make the iPhone 17 Pro Max thicker.

We’ll likely get our first official glimpse of what’s next for iPhone at Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote this June, alongside iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and watchOS 12.