iPhone 17 Air report hints at exciting Pro-like features

Forget the iPhone 17 dummies flooding your feed, this might actually be the real deal. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, “at least” three models in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup will feature 12GB of RAM. While some may have assumed the base model would see the upgrade, it looks like Apple is aiming to further differentiate its premium devices.

Kuo now says the iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a new model dubbed the “iPhone 17 Air” are slated to get the RAM boost. That’s a shift from his earlier stance, when he believed only the Pro Max would benefit from the memory increase. His latest report aligns with analyst Jeff Pu, who previously stated that the Pro model would also be upgraded. Interestingly, Kuo is the first to claim that the iPhone 17 Air will also jump to 12GB, up from the current 8GB standard.

The regular iPhone 17 could still get the same treatment if Apple can avoid potential supply constraints. The company is reportedly still evaluating whether it can support 12GB of RAM across all four models without disrupting production.

Looking further ahead, the entire iPhone 18 lineup is expected to adopt 12GB of RAM as Apple gears up for more demanding Apple Intelligence features. For now, though, it doesn’t look like the iPhone 17 will fully capitalize on the extra memory — at least not through Apple’s native AI. That said, it could be a win for third-party AI tools like the newly launched Perplexity Voice Mode.

Beyond RAM, the iPhone 17 series is expected to feature the new A19 chip, an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens for the Pro models, and Apple’s first in-house Wi-Fi modem. Battery life also appears to be a top priority this year, with longer-lasting performance reportedly in focus.

We’ll likely get our first official glimpse of what’s next for iPhone at Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote this June.