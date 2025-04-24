Perplexity just gave us everything Siri in iOS 18.4 should’ve been

We’re all disappointed that Apple’s long-awaited super-powered Siri has been delayed indefinitely. While there’s hope that an initial version might arrive this fall, it’s safe to assume we’ll need to wait a couple of years for the Siri team shakeup to yield results.

However, if you’re already using ChatGPT and other AI apps on your iPhone and iPad daily, you’ll be pleased to know that Perplexity just updated its iPhone app with a brand-new Voice Mode that feels like everything Siri on iOS 18.4 should have been.

This update is so impressive that if you have an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 16, you should set it as your new Action Button shortcut. It can do almost everything you want on your iPhone. Here are some of my favorite examples:

Perplexity Voice Assistant can search for and play podcasts, YouTube videos, and other media.

It can also help you look up and reschedule meetings in your calendar, send emails, and make calendar changes.

You can even book a ride to the airport using multi-app actions — just ask the Voice Assistant to book an Uber, and it’s done.

Introducing Perplexity iOS Voice AssistantVoice Assistant uses web browsing and multi-app actions to book reservations, send emails and calendar invites, play media, and more—all from the Perplexity iOS app.Update your app in the App Store and start asking today. pic.twitter.com/OKdlTaG9CO — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) April 23, 2025

On the App Store page, Perplexity explains some of its new features: “iOS Voice Assistant interacts with your calendar and reminders, makes dinner reservations, plays music and videos, finds a podcast, books a ride, and more.”

This is similar to what Apple promised during the WWDC 2024 keynote. While Perplexity doesn’t have the same level of access as Apple on the iPhone, it’s almost too close to what the company said it would deliver, such as “Find that podcast my friend sent me last week.”

Perplexity for iOS is available for free, but a subscription might be required to access extra perks or better models.