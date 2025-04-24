Click to Skip Ad
Perplexity just gave us everything Siri in iOS 18.4 should’ve been

Published Apr 24th, 2025 9:04AM EDT
Perplexity AI podcast Discover Daily
Image: Perplexity

We’re all disappointed that Apple’s long-awaited super-powered Siri has been delayed indefinitely. While there’s hope that an initial version might arrive this fall, it’s safe to assume we’ll need to wait a couple of years for the Siri team shakeup to yield results.

However, if you’re already using ChatGPT and other AI apps on your iPhone and iPad daily, you’ll be pleased to know that Perplexity just updated its iPhone app with a brand-new Voice Mode that feels like everything Siri on iOS 18.4 should have been.

This update is so impressive that if you have an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 16, you should set it as your new Action Button shortcut. It can do almost everything you want on your iPhone. Here are some of my favorite examples:

  • Perplexity Voice Assistant can search for and play podcasts, YouTube videos, and other media.
  • It can also help you look up and reschedule meetings in your calendar, send emails, and make calendar changes.
  • You can even book a ride to the airport using multi-app actions — just ask the Voice Assistant to book an Uber, and it’s done.

On the App Store page, Perplexity explains some of its new features: “iOS Voice Assistant interacts with your calendar and reminders, makes dinner reservations, plays music and videos, finds a podcast, books a ride, and more.”

This is similar to what Apple promised during the WWDC 2024 keynote. While Perplexity doesn’t have the same level of access as Apple on the iPhone, it’s almost too close to what the company said it would deliver, such as “Find that podcast my friend sent me last week.”

Perplexity for iOS is available for free, but a subscription might be required to access extra perks or better models.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

