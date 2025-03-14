The 10 can’t-miss TV shows dominating Apple TV+, Hulu, Max, Prime Video, Disney+, and Paramount+

If you’ve been wondering which TV shows are dominating everyone’s watchlists this week, the latest Reelgood Top 10 chart has the answer — and it’s a mix of familiar favorites, buzzy newcomers, and one show that might just be the best thing on TV right now.

At the top of the list? A mind-bending masterpiece that’s arguably the best thing Apple TV+ has released thus far. Below that, we’ve got a sun-soaked drama full of scandal, a crime-fueled thrill ride, and a superhero revival that’s already making waves. And then there are the wild cards: Fresh premieres and sleeper hits sneaking into the Top 10, proving that great TV doesn’t always come from where you expect.

Whether you’re looking for your next binge or just want to stay ahead of the pop culture curve, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. So what’s climbing the ranks, what’s holding strong, and which show is proving to be the must-watch of the moment? Let’s dive into the full list.

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in “Severance.” Image source: Apple

The new Reelgood chart, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on March 12, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, we’ll take a closer look at what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV shows making the most waves right now.

1. Severance (Apple TV+). Severance Season 2, which is currently barreling toward its finale, dives even deeper into the mind-bending mystery of Lumon Industries, as Mark and his fellow Innies inch closer to uncovering the truth behind their eerie workplace and their own hidden pasts. With even more shocking twists, dark humor, and existential dread, this season cranks up the tension in ways that will leave your brain scrambled (in the best way possible).

2. Paradise (Hulu). Paradise on Hulu is a gripping conspiracy thriller starring Sterling K. Brown, where a man searching for answers about his missing wife unravels a dangerous web of secrets. As he digs deeper, he discovers a mysterious plot that could change everything he thought he knew.

3. The White Lotus (Max). The White Lotus on Max is a dark comedy-drama series that follows the lives of affluent guests and staff at a luxury resort, exploring themes of privilege, power, and class tensions. As secrets unravel and conflicts erupt, the show delves into the complexities of human nature and social dynamics, leading to shocking and often tragic consequences.

4. Reacher (Prime Video). This action-packed thriller series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels follows the titular ex-military police investigator as he uses his sharp mind and brute strength to solve dangerous conspiracies. Starring Alan Ritchson, the show blends gritty action, mystery, and dark humor as Reacher dispenses justice on his own terms.

5. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+). Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ is a reboot of the Marvel series, bringing back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in a new story that explores their ongoing battle in a grittier, more grounded MCU setting. The series brings a fresh take on the character while maintaining the intense action and complex moral dilemmas that made the original Netflix show a fan favorite.

6. Running Point (Netflix). In this comedy series that’s probably the closest Netflix will get to having its own Ted Lasso, Kate Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who suddenly finds herself in charge of the Los Angeles Waves — a struggling professional basketball team owned by her family.

7. Zero Day (Netflix). Zero Day on Netflix throws Robert De Niro into the heart of a gripping political thriller, where a former U.S. president is pulled back into the chaos of a global cyber conspiracy. Packed with high-stakes intrigue, shadowy power plays, and De Niro’s signature intensity, this series is a must-watch for anyone who loves a smart, edge-of-your-seat mystery.

8. The Pitt (Max) ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. Max has also just ordered a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale that arrives in April. One of the best TV shows of the year so far.

9. Yellowjackets (Paramount+ With Showtime). This fan-favorite series follows a girls’ high school soccer team that crashes in a remote Canadian forest while on their way to a tournament in 1996. The surviving team members must find a way to survive until they can be rescued. In the newly debuted Season 3, “distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface.”

10. Deli Boys (Hulu). This Hulu comedy follows two pampered Pakistani American brothers, Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), whose lives get upended when their convenience store magnate father suddenly dies. They soon discover their father’s secret life of crime and are forced to reckon with his underworld dealings as they attempt to take up his mantle.