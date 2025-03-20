10 top-tier, must-watch TV shows to binge after you finish Severance Season 2

By the time many of you read these words, you’ll either be preparing to start or might have even already finished the Severance Season 2 finale. I’m fairly confident that the highly anticipated 76-minute finale to one of the biggest TV shows that’s out right now, and definitely the biggest in the history of Apple TV+, is going to hit you like freight a train. Having already screened the episode, what I can say is that the finale is shocking, a little violent, full of surprises, and packed with moments that are going to have hardcore Severance fans yelling in shock at their screens.

And, then? The inevitable quandary:

What the heck is a fan of this spectacular show supposed to do while waiting for Season 3 (which, as of this writing, Apple hasn’t even formally announced yet)? What TV shows are worthy of becoming your next obsession? That’s where this post comes in. As a fan of both Severance as well as all of the shows below, I’ve gathered 10 top-tier series that I think stand a chance of filling the Severance-sized hole in your heart. Some are new, and some have already come and gone.

Let’s dive in to my recommendations, in no particular order.

1. The Agency (Paramount+ with Showtime)

If you love the eerie, puzzle-box nature of Severance, as well as quality espionage drama, The Agency should definitely be next on your list. This spy thriller, starring Michael Fassbender, is packed with mind games, double-crosses, and enough secrecy to make Lumon look like an open book. Highly addictive, sumptuous visuals, good pacing that keeps you wanting to know what happens next — and, overall, an excellent character-driven drama.

You don’t need to be a Star Wars fan to appreciate Andor. This is a slow-burn, character-driven thriller that masterfully explores themes of oppression, rebellion, and identity. If Severance gave you chills with its corporate dystopia, Andor will do the same — just with more intergalactic stakes. In fact, I lay out an argument right here for why Andor is one of the best TV shows of the decade.

This Italian-language mafia drama is hands down one of the greatest crime dramas ever made. Dark, intense, and uncompromisingly brutal, Gomorrah is about power struggles and shifting loyalties in the Neapolitan mafia. If you loved the high-stakes tension of Severance, buckle up — this show doesn’t hold back. It makes The Sopranos look like CoComelon.

Yes, it’s about a chaotic Chicago kitchen, but hear me out: The Bear captures workplace intensity like few shows can. It’s got sharp writing, emotional gut-punches, and an atmosphere so immersive you’ll feel like you’re right in the kitchen with Carmy and the crew. To put it more simply, The Bear also uses the workplace and a vocation to highlight profound truths about life — sort of like Severance, with its mysterious and important work.

Looking something a little different? The Traitors is the best reality competition show out there, blending paranoia, deception, and betrayal into a wildly addictive format. I know, I know, this is a reality show we’re talking about — but I’m serious, this Peacock hit is essentially a psychological thriller disguised as reality TV. Perfect for Severance fans who love watching people crack under pressure.

This one’s new but already feels like an instant classic. An intense medical drama where overworked doctors and nurses battle life-or-death emergencies in an understaffed, high-pressure hospital, The Pitt has emerged as one of the best new TV shows of 2025. It also features an innovative format: It’s shot in real-time, so that each episode unfolds over a single hour in the one-day shift that’s told during the course of the season.

Hulu’s Paradise, like Severance, has proven to be one of the buzziest TV shows of 2025 on social media. A gripping conspiracy thriller starring Sterling K. Brown as a Secret Service agent, he’s at the center of a plot that slowly expands to include a presidential murder, the disappearance of his wife, and the possibility of the end of the world. Uneven writing, but overall a show with jaw-dropping twists and turns. Another of the best new TV shows of 2025.

Need something a little more lighthearted? Acapulco is a charming, beautifully shot comedy about ambition, nostalgia, and reinvention, set against the backdrop of a luxury resort. It’s got heart, humor, and gorgeous visuals — perfect for unwinding after the Severance stress.

The best way I can think of to describe FX’s critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Shogun is to liken it to a kind of spiritual successor to Game of Thrones.

Shogun is adapted from James Clavell’s bestselling novel, which is set at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga fights for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents conspire and unite against him. Explains FX: “When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.”

This historical drama is a visually stunning, politically intricate masterpiece, delivering the kind of careful storytelling and atmosphere-building that Severance fans crave.

Guy Ritchie’s signature blend of crime, wit, and sharp dialogue is on full display in The Gentlemen — one of the few quality TV offerings from Netflix of late, if we’re honest.

When a posh English aristocrat (Theo James) unexpectedly inherits his family estate, he discovers it’s actually a front for a sprawling weed empire — and, rather than selling out, he gets dragged into the ruthless, witty, and wildly entertaining world of gangsters, hustlers, and double-crosses. With Ritchie’s signature mix of sharp dialogue, stylish action, and criminally charming rogues, The Gentlemen turns the upper-crust elite into accidental kingpins in a high-stakes game of power, loyalty, and very expensive suits.