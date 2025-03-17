Answering one of the most frequently-asked Severance fan questions: Why is it always winter?

Fans of Apple TV+’s Severance have spent two seasons now dissecting every eerie detail of the show. Why is all the tech so retro? What year is the story even set in (a point that I’ve previously explored here)? What do the numbers mean, and what’s Lumon actually up to? But one of the most persistent fan questions has nothing to do with Lumon’s cryptic corporate culture or the mysterious goings-on in the break room.

The question I’m referring to is actually much simpler: Why is it always winter on the show?

Every time we see the world outside Lumon Industries, it’s covered in snow and ice. There’s no hint of spring, no balmy summer afternoons — just a perpetual chill hanging over the town of Kier. It’s enough to make you wonder if the company controls the weather along with everything else. As it turns out, though, there’s a perfectly logical reason for this.

Despite the fact that Severance fans waited literal years between Seasons 1 and 2, only about a month or so has passed within the show’s entire timeline thus far.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For example, consider that Season 2 picks up just two days after the events of the Season 1 finale. And while there’s some guesswork involved in calculating how much time has transpired in order to cover certain events in Season 2 (Lumon, for example, approaches Ms. Cobel with the prospect of a BS promotion, but we don’t know how much time has passed between her firing and Lumon making that offer), it seems clear that we’ve been watching events over a sequence of weeks as opposed to the months that would carry Severance beyond winter.

Also, don’t forget: The show has given us glimpses of life beyond winter. Think back to the Chikhai Bardo episode. Mark and Gemma, when they were still a happily married couple before Lumon, were bathed in the colors of springtime. Flowers and greenery colored their lives outside the cold corporate walls of the severed floor. It was both a literal and metaphorical contrast: A time of warmth, growth, and hope.

So, while we might be trapped in the depths of winter with Mark and Helly for now, hope springs eternal. Presumably, once Season 3 of Severance arrives (speaking of which, get on that Apple! Where’s the Season 3 renewal??), the ice will finally start to thaw outside of Lumon. And maybe inside, too, depending on how the events of the highly anticipated finale unfold.