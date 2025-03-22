The 10 TV series dominating our screens this week (#1 is obviously no surprise)

Streaming fans, we’ve got another Reelgood Top 10 TV series chart for you to check out — and, let’s just say, some of these rankings might surprise you. While a few of the usual suspects are still dominating (obviously, Apple’s Severance is back on top where it belongs), there are also some newcomers making waves.

For one, Peacock’s Long Bright River has surged onto the scene, proving that crime dramas with gripping mysteries still have a firm grip on viewers. Meanwhile, Dope Thief on Apple TV+ is another buzzy crime thriller that’s got everyone talking. And let’s not forget The White Lotus, still holding strong as fans eagerly await more luxury, chaos, and morally questionable vacationers. But those series only scratch the surface.

Which other TV series are viewers obsessing over this week? We’ll break down the full Top 10 list, below. The new Reelgood chart, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on March 19, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Now, let’s take a closer look at what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

1. Severance (Apple TV+). The hit Apple series aired its devastating Season 2 finale this week, in which Mark’s innie and outie work together to rescue his wife, Gemma. The episode culminates with an intense confrontation, leaving several mysteries unresolved and setting the stage for the now-confirmed third season.

2. The White Lotus (Max). The White Lotus on Max is a dramedy that follows the lives of affluent guests and staff at a luxury resort, exploring themes of privilege, power, and class tensions. As secrets unravel and conflicts erupt, the show delves into the complexities of human nature and social dynamics, leading to shocking and often tragic consequences.

3. Adolescence (Netflix). This four-episode British crime drama follows the harrowing story of 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a female classmate, in which each episode is filled in one long, unbroken cut. One of the best Netflix TV series in a long time.

4. Long Bright River (Peacock). This new Peacock crime thriller stars Amanda Seyfried as a Philadelphia police officer who works in a neighborhood devastated by the opioid crisis. Per Peacock, “When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.”

5. Reacher (Prime Video). This action-packed thriller series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels follows the title character, an ex-military police investigator, as he uses his brute strength and sharp mind to solve mysteries.

6. Paradise (Hulu). Paradise on Hulu is a political conspiracy thriller starring Sterling K. Brown. He plays a man searching for answers about his missing wife unravels a dangerous web of secrets. As he digs deeper, he discovers a mysterious plot that could change everything he thought he knew.

7. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+). This reboot of the Marvel series brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in a new story that explores their ongoing battle in a grittier, more grounded MCU setting. The series brings a fresh take on the character while maintaining the intense action and complex moral dilemmas that made the original Netflix show a fan favorite.

8. Dope Thief (Apple TV+). Dope Thief is a high-stakes crime drama about a pair of small-time grifters who pose as DEA agents to rob drug dealers, a scheme that eventually puts them in the crosshairs of both dangerous criminals and law enforcement alike. Gritty, intense, and packed with tension, this new Apple thriller delivers a pulse-pounding mix of deception, danger, and double-crosses.

9. The Pitt (Max) ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. Max has also ordered a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale that arrives in April. One of the best TV series of the year so far.

10. Dark Winds (AMC). Set in the 1970s Southwest, Dark Winds follows two Navajo police officers as they unravel chilling crimes that blend mystery, spirituality, and the stark beauty of the desert. With gripping twists, deep character drama, and an atmospheric noir vibe, it’s like True Detective meets Native American folklore. Definitely binge-worthy.