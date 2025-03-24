We’re in a new golden age of TV – these 18 shows are among the best in years

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of great TV lately, you’re not alone. In just the last month alone, an astonishing amount of great shows — almost 20, in fact! — have earned an 85% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s an incredible testament to the quality of television right now, and it spans different genres, networks, and streaming platforms. Whether you love prestige dramas, intense action, mind-bending sci-fi, or sharp comedies, there’s something on this list for you.

Here’s a look at just some of the most recent TV shows that critics and audiences have been raving about. And, remember, this is just from the past month or so.

(Netflix) – A four-part UK drama in which a family confronts a murder accusation against their teenage son. One of the best new TV shows of 2025. Toxic Town (Netflix) – A drama about a shocking UK environmental disaster and the devastating legal battle that followed.

(Prime Video) – An epic fantasy series following a young group of villagers who discover they may be destined to save the world, as a powerful sorceress guides them. Season 3 is out now. Invincible (Prime Video) – An animated superhero series following a teenage boy who discovers his powers — only to learn that his father, the world’s greatest hero, harbors a dark secret. Season 3 is out now.

(Prime Video) – A hard-hitting action thriller following ex-military investigator Jack Reacher as he drifts from town to town, uncovering conspiracies, delivering justice, and taking down bad guys. Season 3 is out now. White Lotus (HBO) – A dark comedy that follows the guests and staff of a luxury resort, where hidden tensions, secrets, and power struggles bubble to the surface. Once again, you guessed it: Season 3 is out now.

(HBO) – This comedy follows a wealthy and dysfunctional family of televangelists characterized by their lavish lifestyle and shady dealings. Season 4 is out now. The Pitt (Max) – A drama about ER doctors in a hospital in PIttsburg, where each episode unfolds in real time over the course of an hour.

(Apple TV+) – A new comedy from Seth Rogen that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the chaos, egos, and power struggles inside a legendary Hollywood movie studio. Dope Thief (Apple TV+) – In this high-stakes crime thriller, two con artists impersonate DEA agents to rob drug dealers. Until their dangerous game spirals out of control.

(Apple TV+) – A dystopian thriller about employees at a mysterious corporation who undergo a procedure that surgically splits their work and personal memories. This hit Apple series gets my vote as potentially the best new TV show of the decade. Daredevil (Disney+) – This gritty Marvel revival follows blind lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock as he battles new enemies and old demons in his relentless fight to protect Hell’s Kitchen.

(Hulu) – Per Hulu, this drama starring Sterling K. Brown “is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.” Deli Boys (Hulu) – A dramedy about two Pakistani American brothers who inherit their father’s successful deli, only to discover his secret ties to a dangerous criminal empire.

(AMC+) – A noir thriller set in the 1970s Southwest, following two Navajo police officers as they investigate brutal crimes. 1923 (Paramount+) – A Yellowstone prequel that follows the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and violent frontier conflicts in early 20th-century Montana.

(Showtime) – A psychological thriller that follows a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. Season 3 is out now. A Thousand Blows (Hulu) – A gritty period drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders, set in 19th-century London, following two Jamaican immigrants who get caught up in the brutal underground boxing world.

The fact that this many shows are scoring so highly tells us one thing: We’re absolutely in a new golden age of television, and there’s no shortage of top-tier content across many platforms. Whether it’s old favorites like Severance and Invincible, buzzy new series like Toxic Town and The Studio, or action-packed hits like Reacher and Daredevil, there’s something for everyone.

So, the big question is: How do you even find the time to watch all of these? Hit me up on Threads, at @andymeek, and let me know what’s on your must-watch list.