Taylor Sheridan’s first Yellowstone prequel is surging on Netflix

Four years after its debut, Taylor Sheridan’s first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, is proving that great storytelling never fades away. Rather, it just finds new life on streaming.

Right now, Sheridan’s first of a growing handful of Yellowstone spinoffs is surging in popularity on Netflix, where it’s climbed to the #8 spot on the streamer’s global Top 10 chart. Not bad for a show that not only first dropped back in 2021 but which is also only available on Netflix internationally.

While American audiences still need a Paramount+ subscription to watch 1883 (try it here), international viewers have embraced the series on Netflix, keeping it on the streaming giant’s Top 10 for two weeks now. Just this past week, it racked up another 2.6 million views, proving that the Yellowstone universe continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

If you somehow missed 1883 when it first premiered, here’s the basic plot: The show serves as an origin story for the Dutton family, following their ancestors as they embark on a treacherous journey westward in search of a better life. Led by James and Margaret Dutton (played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill), the family braves harsh landscapes, deadly threats, and the unforgiving frontier on their way to settling what will eventually become the iconic Yellowstone Ranch. The show also stars Sam Elliott, who steals almost every scene he’s in as the grizzled Civil War veteran and wagon train leader Shea Brennan.

With an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, 1883 has been widely praised for its cinematic quality, gripping performances, and raw, emotional storytelling. And now, thanks to Netflix’s global reach, it’s finding a whole new audience. So, if you’re outside the U.S. and haven’t watched 1883 yet, now’s your chance to experience the brutal, beautiful journey that started it all. And if you’ve got a Paramount+ subscription in the US, maybe it’s time to check out 1883 if you haven’t yet, so you can see what the rest of the world is raving about.