6 TV shows that are so good, I wish I could wipe my memory and enjoy them again for the first time

You know that feeling when you finish a TV show so incredible that you just sit there, staring at the credits, wondering what to do with your life now? Some shows are just so mind-blowing, so emotionally gripping, and just so brilliantly crafted that I’d give anything to experience them all over again with fresh eyes. I’ve actually been thinking about this recently, thanks to the astonishingly great run of TV we’re having lately.

In fact, if I had a magical reset button for my brain, these are the six shows that would definitely be at the top of my “watch again for the first time” list (in no particular order):

Dark is the kind of show where every scene matters, every detail connects, and by the time you reach the third and final season, you’re questioning everything — including your own ability to understand time travel.

The first time watching it, my brain was constantly on fire trying to piece together the tangled web of characters and timelines. The show begins in a present-day German town, where two young children have disappeared and subsequently exposed the secrets and broken relationships among local families. The first season of the show throws you into the search for a missing child, before slowly unspooling something much bigger — adding a supernatural element that ties back to that same town in 1986.

Soon enough, Dark becomes a show that sprawls across multiple timelines and dimensions. And it’s all connected (“The end is the beginning, and the beginning is the end”). Raves one YouTube commenter: “This, ladies and gentleman, is the most beautiful and mindblowing show ever made by humans.” An easy contender for one of the best Netflix TV shows of all time.

I went into this next TV show, The Good Place, expecting a fun and lighthearted sitcom. What I got, instead, was one of the smartest, most heartfelt, and most philosophical comedies ever made.

The first season’s twist was superb, but the way the show constantly reinvented itself was even better. Watching it unfold for the first time was a rare kind of joy, like discovering a hidden treasure that somehow makes you a better person. In The Good Place, Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) is a terrible person who accidentally gets sent to heaven after she dies. She scrambles to hide her past, navigate the afterlife, and learn ethics from a delightfully nerdy philosopher, all while chaos and hilarity ensue.

If only I could experience the show’s many “HOLY FORKING SHIRT” moments all over again.

The biggest Apple TV+ series of all time, Severance started off as a dystopian workplace drama before morphing in Season 2 into a more existential rumination on the nature of identity, memory, and love.

The eerie corporate setting, the mind-bending premise of people’s psyche being split into innies and outies, and that insane Season 2 finale — I would kill (or at least politely request) to have my memory wiped just so I could feel that rush of suspense again. It’s one of the best shows out there, period. And I wrote some thoughts here about where Severance could go in Season 3. “Severance just solidified itself as the best tv show of this decade, BY FAR,” one fan raved on X. “It truly is something special.”

Is there a more satisfying TV journey than Walter White’s transformation from mild-mannered teacher to terrifying drug kingpin?

The tension, the cinematography, the unforgettable characters — everything about Breaking Bad is small-screen perfection. And that final season? Pure, edge-of-your-seat greatness. If I could erase my brain and experience the intensity of that story again, I’d be glued to my couch for days. Breaking Bad stands out as one of the greatest TV shows of all time because of how creator Vince Gilligan weaved a meticulously plotted story filled with moral complexity, intense character development, and breathtaking tension, turning Walter’s descent into darkness into a masterclass in storytelling.

Say what you will about the later seasons, but there’s no denying the magic of experiencing Lost for the first time.

The mysteries, the character backstories, the crazy cliffhangers — it was a cultural phenomenon in its day for a reason. The first time I watched it, I was one of the countless fans who got obsessed, reading theory-filled blogs, debating timelines, and trying to crack the meaning of the numbers. If I could erase my memory, I’d love to get lost (pun intended) in that island madness all over again. In fact, now that it’s streaming on Netflix, I think I will. “See you in anotha life, brutha!”

Finally, I didn’t expect a show about a stressed-out chef to make me feel so much, but The Bear is just built differently. From the chaotic kitchen energy to the raw performances and the gut-punch emotional moments, this show is a full-on sensory experience. Watching it for the first time was like stepping into a pressure cooker, and I’d gladly relive the intensity all over again.

The Bear is so good because it blends fast-paced, anxiety-inducing kitchen chaos with deeply personal storytelling, following a talented chef, Carmy Berzatto, as he struggles to turn his late brother’s failing sandwich shop into something great while also confronting his own trauma.