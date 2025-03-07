Ted Lasso fans who ‘believe’ in a fourth season, you’re going to love this news

Is Ted Lasso really coming back for Season 4? All signs are starting to point to yes — and the latest clue is the biggest one yet.

The Writer’s Guild of America recently updated its online directory to include an official listing for Ted Lasso Season 4, with OG stars Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein attached as producers. It’s perhaps the most concrete sign so far that the feel-good Apple TV+ comedy isn’t quite done yet, despite the Season 3 finale wrapping up many of the series’ storylines with a bittersweet bow.

If you’re a believer, this new WGA listing also fits right in with the growing pile of Ted Lasso comeback rumors that have been swirling for months.

Just a few weeks ago, for example, cast member Moe Jeudy-Lamour raised people’s hopes even more. Jeudy-Lamour, who played AFC Richmond goalkeeper Thierry Zoreaux, spoke about the possibility of Ted Lasso returning in an interview which you can watch here. In it, he admitted, “I haven’t heard anything,” before casually dropping this little nugget: “All I know is that they’ve signed for, I believe, three more seasons.”

Meanwhile, Ellie Taylor — the actress who plays Flo Collins, the friend of Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton — recently told MailOnline that she’s also heard a fourth season is coming. “I’ve heard that apparently, maybe there is going to be a series four,” Taylor said. “It would be so lovely if there was, because everyone loves the Ted Lasso universe.”

Nick Mohammed, aka AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate Shelley, also released a video recently that coyly teased that a Ted Lasso announcement is imminent (which you can read more about right here). Of course, Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast have certainly played coy about the show’s future ever since Season 3 wrapped in 2023. The most consistent rumor has been that any return would center more on characters like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) — with Ted himself taking a backseat.

But with the WGA now including Season 4 as an official listing, it feels like Richmond might not be done with its mustachioed American coach just yet. We’re still waiting on Apple to announce something — but if we’ve learned anything from Ted, it’s to believe. And right now, there’s plenty of reason to.