All the Spider-Man spoilers that No Way Home trailer 2 confirms

It’s finally here — the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 that you’ve been desperately waiting for is now available online. Sony and Marvel released it during a special event in an actual theater on Tuesday afternoon, making the rest of the world wait 30 minutes longer. Now that the clip is available on YouTube and social media, you can closely inspect every scene and look for details that will confirm the big Spider-Man spoilers that have been flooding the internet for months.

We already explained that the biggest No Way Home spoiler has yet to be confirmed. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield aren’t in the clip, but at least one editing error indicates Sony intentionally removed them from key scenes. However, the new trailer provides confirmations for various plot details we’ve heard throughout 2021, and we’ll cover them below. If you hate spoilers, now’s the time to close this tab.

The five No Way Home villains

For months, we heard that the upcoming Spider-Man movie will have six villains, the so-called Sinister Six. Then the story changed in recent weeks, with leaks saying we’re only getting five bad guys. The list includes Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Fox), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and The Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

The first trailer only showed the former, teasing the other four. Trailer 2 fixes all that, and we get to look at all of them in various scenes. Also, they get slightly updated suits, as the leaks indicated.

Doc Ock trailer 2 spoilers

One of the changes concerns Doc Ock’s tentacles, which are getting a shade of red. That’s actually nanites from Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) Iron Spider suit that Tony Stark made (Robert Downey Jr.). We see the nanites transferring over to the villain in the trailer.

Furthermore, the trailer shows that Doc Ock is imprisoned somewhere, just like image leaks teased in the past few months. This is likely Strange’s magical prison in the Sanctum Sanctorum, where all five villains will end up. Trailer 2 only shows Doc Ock in prison. But the dialogue with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) confirms another big spoiler.

It’s Tom’s Peter who might both capture and free the villains. We see him learning that the villains have to die in the alternate realities they came from. And Peter doesn’t necessarily see eye to eye with the sorcerer.

Doctor Strange trailer 2 spoilers

Speaking of Strange, previous No Way Home spoilers said that he’ll have some sort of magical artifact. We see it as a big box in the first trailer, and trailer 2 shows it again. That boxy thingy is what Tom’s Peter is after. Strange will get the cube back at some point, after fighting Spider-Man in the mirror dimension.

We also see the cube in scenes around the Statue of Liberty.

Another No Way Home spoiler that came up earlier this year is the Spider-Man suit with magical powers. Trailer 2 confirms that detail; just look at the image below.

A recent leak said that Strange will bestow some magical powers on Peter to capture the villains and imprison them quickly. In the scene above, we have Peter in the black-and-gold suit using the magical accessory on his wrists. He’s probably going to capture Electro, and the scene is from early in the movie.

Later in No Way Home trailer 2, we see Strange at the top of the Statue of Liberty. The scaffolding around it is toppled. This tells us that the scene might occur towards the end of the film, where Strange should perform the complicated Spider-Man spell again.

The VFX suggests Strange will run the same spell that will make everyone forget who Tom’s Peter is. It might all happen at the end of the final battle. No Way Home spoilers said that the spell would be successful the second time around.

It’s also somewhere in these scenes that we have a different type of VFX In place. They tease the multiverse problems are only beginning. We see what might be other realities merging with the primary MCU reality, similar to what we saw in Loki.

The heartbreaking death spoiler in Spider-Man trailer 2

Sony and Marvel’s trailer 2 signal that at least one character close to Tom’s Peter is in danger. We see MJ (Zendaya) falling from the scaffolding around the Statue of Liberty, with Ned (Jacob Batalon) unable to catch her. Tom’s Spider-Man appears to be jumping after her unless trailer 2 attempts to mislead us.

But it might not be MJ dying in that scene. Not to mention that Ned doesn’t look too good in it either, as that scaffolding collapses.

Instead, No Way Home trailer 2 contains at least a scene that might be connected to a heartbreaking death. Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) looks terrified but determined in a very brief scene. Is that the scene where Green Goblin kills her?

Spoilers say that he’ll throw his Pumpkin bombs left and right, and we see Tom’s Spider-Man dealing with one inside a building.

There is a big battle around that building in the trailer, with multiple villains included in it. Aside from Goblin, we have Doc Ock, Electro, and Sandman in it.

The big No Way Home battle spoilers in trailer 2

Several Spider-Man spoilers said the final battle happens at the Statue of Liberty, which is getting a redesign. The city is fitting a huge Captain America shield where the flame is, an homage to the iconic Avenger. Trailer 2 confirms all of that. It also shows Spider-Man and villains destroying the scaffolding and dropping that shield as they face each other.

The battle scene is essential for another reason, which we’ve mentioned over and over: The scaffolding. The biggest No Way Home spoilers we saw since late August all contained this huge prop.

The Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield leaked photos that Sony confirmed had scaffolding in them. The Garfield video had the same structure. And it was only a few days ago that the world saw Holland, Maguire, and Garfield in Spider-Man suits atop of scaffolding. Trailer 2 practically confirms all those big spoilers, implying the Spider-verse leaks were all accurate.

If you’ve followed all the Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers so far, then you’ve probably noticed all the confirmations that dropped with trailer 2. In other words, Sony and Marvel don’t even need to show Maguire and Garfield in these marketing clips. That’s because many of the other details in the trailer are enough to confirm everything.