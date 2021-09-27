New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leak details an epic fight between Avengers

We.ve seen quite a few exciting Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks in the past few weeks, as people with access to the movie footage posted screenshots and clips online. Sony filed copyright notices against various images, practically confirming they’re authentic in the process. By attempting to remove the photos from the internet, Sony told us that the biggest No Way Home leak is accurate. The film will indeed feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate Spider-Man variants that will somehow land in the MCU. Doctor Strange will undoubtedly also be involved in all that Spider-Man multiverse action.

The same leaks also gave us a look at various Sinister Six villains who weren’t clearly shown in the first trailer. Unsurprisingly, the leaks say the Spider-Man villains from Sony’s older movies will join forces in No Way Home. But it’s not just the villains fighting against the heroes in No Way Home. The trailer already told us that two protagonists might not always see eye to eye, giving us a taste of an exciting Avenger vs. Avenger battle. A new leak now details that fight, but we’ll warn you that massive spoilers follow below.

Not all spoilers are equal

It’s one thing to know that No Way Home will be a Spiderverse film, and quite another to see more detailed plot elements. Most people interested in No Way Home are aware of the Maguire and Garfield rumors. Whether they like it or not, the biggest No Way Home secret out there hasn’t been a secret for quite some time. That’s why the leaks confirming the previous Spider-Man actors will return to their Peter Parker roles are hardly spoilers. Sony and Marvel are even rumored to feature the three Spider-Men in the next No Way Home trailer.

But the details about this Avenger vs. Avenger battle are something else entirely. We know from the first trailer that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will want to help Peter hide his identity from the world, even if the spell he uses is very dangerous. At some point in the movie, Doctor Strange will go after Spider-Man because he steals something from the wizard.

Seeing Avengers face off against their fellow team members is always a treat in the MCU. The first trailer gives us a brief sequence of events, showing us that Doctor Strange will do anything to catch Peter. Before we tell you what happens in that fight, however, we’ll remind you again that plot spoilers follow below.

How Doctor Strange defeats Spider-Man

Peter Parker, of course, has his Spidey senses on hand. Add in the Stark-powered suit and Spider-Man is quite a powerful antagonist. This is where the new leak comes in, as it tells us how Doctor Strange defeats Spider-Man. The fact that Strange will win this version of the fight isn’t exactly a secret. The trailer might be misleading, as MCU trailers often are. But we do see a scene where Strange stops Spider-Man, pushing Peter’s astral projection out of his body. We’ve seen this happen to Strange in Doctor Strange and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in Endgame.

But The Cosmic Circus has learned how Strange prevails.

The magician is running around after Peter to get the cube that Spidey is holding in the scene above. That cube appeared in some No Way Home plot spoilers, and some MCU fans might know what it’s about. The blog teases that the cube is “actually original to the MCU and not something that has been seen in Marvel Comics before.”

The Cosmic Circus says that Strange will use the Cloak of Levitation to stop Spider-Man during the chase. This means we’ll see Peter Parker wearing the cloak, just like what we saw a few weeks ago in What If…?. In that episode, the cloak came to Peter’s rescue, helping the Avengers fight against the zombie Avengers. In No Way Home, however, the cloak will help Strange capture Peter. That’s assuming that Sony and Marvel did not create the Doctor Strange vs. Spider-Man scene above just for the trailer to mislead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere in theaters on December 17th.