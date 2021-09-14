Click to Skip Ad
HomeEntertainmentMovies

Andrew Garfield says recent ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaks are fake

September 14th, 2021 at 7:20 PM
By
Garfield No Way Home

Assuming Marvel and Sony do not delay the release, Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the biggest MCU Phase 4 film of the year. The fact that Eternals’ November 5th theaters-only premiere has been re-confirmed is a good sign for No Way Home. Regardless of when it releases, the next Spider-Man movie will probably crush all pandemic box office records. The reason why the film is so hotly anticipated is that fans already know its biggest secret. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to their Spider-Man roles for No Way Home, which will be a multiverse story.

We saw many leaks that offered us plenty of confirmations that the two former Spider-Man actors will be back for No Way Home. The best type of evidence came in recent weeks when Sony kept confirming image after image after image showing the two actors wearing Spidey suits. This eventually culminated with a massive video leak showing Garfield as Spider-Man. The clip is tied directly to the image leaks that preceded it. And watching Garfield in interviews trying to deny his involvement in No Way Home is absolutely hilarious.

A brief history of the Garfield Spider-Man 3 leaks

A massive bombshell dropped on Thursday, as a leaker posted online purported No Way Home footage. In it, we saw Andrew Garfield wearing his Spider-Man suit talking to someone else. That someone, we know from the photo leaks, is Tobey Maguire. He is also wearing his Spider-Man suit from his movies.

Sony never took down those high-quality clips, which is quite puzzling given what happened in previous weeks. As we explained a few times, Sony removed three No Way Home images from social media, although they’re still there if you know where to look.

The first image to drop was a blurry photo of Maguire and Garfield atop scaffolding against blue screens. Then we got a different image showing the same movie set but with no actors — the structure and blue background were still there. Then we got a closeup of Garfield — we know now that the image came from the scene that leaked last week.

Sony first removed the image that showed Garfield’s face. It then copyrighted the photo of the No Way Home set with no Spider-Man variants in it. Finally, it removed the Maguire and Garfield image.

Garfield’s No Way Home photo leak interview with Jimmy Fallon

This brings us to Garfield’s hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show. The actor was there to promote one of his upcoming movies, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. But the best part from the entire interview comes when Fallon asks Garfield about the leaked No Way Home photo with him and Maguire.

From the moment Fallon formulates the question, Garfield starts laughing, realizing he will have to try to deny his No Way Home role one more time.

The actor says he’s “not sure about that” image, to which Fallon says that they — him and the audience — know exactly what’s up. Does Garfield know what’s up?

“What I’m telling you is, you’re going to be in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Fallon continues as both of them burst into laughter. “Congratulations!”

“Wait, what?” Garfield screams. “I had no idea…” he starts answering while he’s struggling to find words. But Fallon saves him, asking whether he saw the photo.

The infamous Maguire-Garfield photo

Garfield then says that he can tell us if the photo is real if Fallon can show him the picture. But that’s when the host admits that the image is gone, as it’s been erased from the internet.

It hasn’t really disappeared, as the leaker who put it up initially re-added it on Twitter since Sony took it down, as seen above. But as soon as Fallon attempts to describe the photo, Garfield intervenes. “I heard about it, and I did see it, and it’s a Photoshop,” he says, adding that he’s “trying to manage expectations.”

You can watch Garfield struggle to answer Fallon’s No Way Home questions below:

Chris Smith started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on tech stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he's not writing about gadgets he miserably fails to stay away from them, although he desperately tries. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

