Did Disney just reveal when ‘Avengers 5’ will be released?

After much speculation regarding the fate of Eternals, Disney announced on Friday that the massive MCU film will get an exclusive theatrical launch. The same goes for all its non-Marvel movies, too. But on top of that, Disney also revealed the release dates for four 2024 MCU movies that are yet to be announced. If anybody’s counting — and we certainly are — we now have no fewer than seven Untitled Marvel Studios Project premiere dates for 2023 and 2024. Considering that Marvel is almost a year into its MCU Phase 4 stories, we can’t help but wonder whether one of those seven dates is the highly anticipated Avengers 5 crossover movie that we’re all waiting for.

The Avengers 5 movie is already in development

Marvel boss Kevin Feige said a few weeks ago that an Avengers 5 is already in the works. Sort of. He did not commit to a release date or reveal any details about it. But the high-ranking Disney exec did confirm that the Avengers 5 movie is coming, eventually.

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started,” Feige said in an interview. “And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”

Feige’s remarks aren’t surprising. We’ve explained why time and again. Marvel needs time to introduce brand new Avengers as well as big villains who will challenge them. Marvel spent more than a decade building up to the Endgame finale, so we should expect a similar path for new Avengers movies.

We did get four Avengers titles in the previous MCU phases. But Marvel’s new plans are more ambitious, as the company can now introduce additional superhero teams. X-Men and Fantastic Four are coming from the Fox universe, and so is Deadpool.

More than two years have passed since Avengers: Endgame made box office history. But that doesn’t mean an Avengers 5 movie is due. After all, 2020 was a year that had no new Marvel stories. The pandemic forced Disney to delay movie releases, and production on several titles was suspended during lockdowns.

Disney’s release dates for new 2024 movies

With the MCU Phase 4 one year behind schedule, Marvel is under no pressure to announce any new MCU titles. This also means we have plenty of ground to cover before dreaming of seeing any Avengers 5 team-up. And when the Endgame sequel does launch, we can’t expect it to be as big as its predecessor. If anything, Avengers 5 will be a reboot of the Avengers team rather than an epic story like Endgame.

As for Disney, the giant corporation doesn’t have to reveal any secrets when planning its Marvel releases. And the MCU movie dates Disney set for 2024 certainly make sense, given Marvel’s release schedule.

Here are the release dates for 2023, which Marvel updated a few months ago:

February 17th: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

May 5th: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

July 28th: UNTITLED MARVEL

October 6th: UNTITLED MARVEL

November 10th: UNTITLED MARVEL

The 2024 roster and the rumored Marvel movies

Rumors said that Fantastic Four will be released on that July 28th date, with Deadpool 3 possibly coming on November 10th. There’s no title attached to the October 6th movie. And that date was moved back by almost a year. Initially, Disney had five MCU releases planned for 2022.

This brings us to the 2024 roster of MCU films:

February 16th: UNTITLED MARVEL

May 3rd: UNTITLED MARVEL

July 26th: UNTITLED MARVEL

November 8th: UNTITLED MARVEL

Marvel could always reveal its 2023 and 2024 rosters at Disney’s next Investor Day event, but that’s just speculation. Aside from Avengers 5, Marvel has plenty of other exciting movie projects in the works. Some of them, like the Blade reboot, were announced back in July 2019. That’s when Feige also said that mutant projects are in the works. More recently, reports said that Anthony Mackie reached a deal to appear in Captain America 4.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds’s guess about the 2024 titles is as good as anybody’s: