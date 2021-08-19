This is the first big report about Marvel’s ‘Captain America 4’ movie

After the 2020 hiatus, Marvel unleashed plenty of MCU content this year. Three TV shows are available in full on Disney Plus, with a fourth one having premiered two weeks ago. Black Widow finally hit theaters in July, and the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings release is almost upon us. On top of that, we get an increasing number of rumors about future Marvel projects. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse continues to expand. Captain America 4 is one such rumor, which appeared right after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concluded. Reports said earlier this year that Anthony Mackie will reprise his Sam Wilson role in his first Marvel movie, with Falcon head-writer Malcolm Spellman to co-write the script. We’re now one step closer to Captain America 4 being a real thing, as Mackie reportedly inked a deal for the movie.

The new Cap rumor

According to Deadline’s exclusive report, Mackie has closed a deal to play Sam Wilson’s Captain America in the unannounced Captain America 4 movie. That’s according to sources familiar with the matter. Marvel has yet to confirm the plans.

The report notes that the unofficial title indicates this is “Mackie’s vehicle,” if that even needed to be made clear. As I’ve said before, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a must-watch MCU show. It’s an origin story showing Sam’s journey. He grows from Captain America’s right-hand man to the man rocking the shield. Skipping the TV show and going directly to Captain America 4 movie would do both the character and the actor a great disservice. Falcon tells an emotional story about what it means for a Black man to accept this particular superhero role.

Captain America 4 movie release schedule

Deadline says that it’s not clear whether Sebastian Stan will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier for the film. The character had a great arc in Falcon. It was quite an emotional one as well. Bucky has finally become an Avenger, but his story isn’t quite over. Stan did react on social media, congratulating Mackie on the news of his Captain America 4 movie deal.

The report went on to say that Spellman will co-write the Captain America 4 script alongside Falcon staff writer Dalan Musson. Captain America 4 doesn’t have a director yet, and it’s unclear when it’ll hit theaters.

Marvel’s calendar is complete throughout 2023 when it has a whopping five movie releases planned in that year alone. Given the 2020 delays, Marvel isn’t pressured to make any additional MCU announcements, so it’s unclear when Kevin Feige & Co. will officially acknowledge Captain America 4.

In a different exclusive, The Cosmic Circus cited multiple reliable sources in claiming that current plans are to have Captain America 4 begin prep in May 2022. Shooting will supposedly start in June 2022 in Georgia.

Nothing is official at this point, and plans can always change. But if all that is accurate, Captain America 4 might have a 2024 release date at best. Of note, Marvel does still have one unused slot in its 2023 movie release schedule.