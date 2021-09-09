‘No Way Home’ video leak confirms the craziest Spider-Man spoiler

The Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks are either Sony’s worst nightmare or a brilliant marketing campaign. Regardless of how Sony and Marvel might feel about the big No Way Home surprise being spoiled over and over online, it’s not all bad news. The uninterrupted flow of No Way Home leaks means fans keep talking about the upcoming movie. And that online chatter is the best promotion Sony and Marvel might hope for. Since the first No Way Home trailer arrived, we saw three connected photos that seemed to confirm the film’s biggest spoiler. They gave us our first look at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man attire. Rather than leave the images alone, Sony confirmed they’re genuine by filing copyright claims against each of them. But you know what’s even better than seeing Garfield dressed as Spider-Man in a photo? A No Way Home video leak from the same scene.

Today's Top Deal

This smart air fryer is amazing and it even works with Alexa — get it at Amazon's lowest price ever! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The confirmed Spider-Man 3 photo leaks

Sony’s decision to file the copyright claims is strange, at best. There’s no way to eliminate images and videos from the internet completely, and Sony should have known better. The only thing Sony achieved was to confirm that these photos — which were all leaked by the same mysterious “Spider-Fan” — are genuine.

To quickly recap, the images showed Maguire and Garfield dressed in Spider-Man suits. They were standing or crouching at the top of scaffolding, with plenty of blue screen surrounding them. The images suggested they are on a movie set filming for No Way Home. It’s Sony’s copyright claims against those photos that practically confirmed they’re legitimate.

But the still images might not have been photos, to begin with. They might have been screenshots from No Way Home videos that have no VFX attached. That’s what the following No Way Home video leak suggests.

The video below has almost 400,000 views on Twitter. That’s an incredible figure, further proving how excited people are for No Way Home. Then again, the first trailer broke the Endgame records, so Marvel fans clearly care about this film. It also shows that many fans are already aware that Maguire and Garfield will be Spider-Men alongside Tom Holland in No Way Home.

Here’s another look, for when that one is inevitably taken down:

The new No Way Home video leak

It’s unclear where the video leak comes from, but it has the same “Spider-Fan” watermark as all the leaked photos that Sony took down. One of those screenshots probably came from this particular scene. It’s only a matter of time before Sony removes it from Twitter. But plenty of people will have seen it by then. Not to mention that the clip will be reuploaded on social media even if this one disappears.

That said, we have no idea what’s happening in the scene. Garfield’s Peter Parker variant is pretty shaken up. Or maybe it’s Garfield, the actor, who is just being super serious between takes. The video leak has no sound, so we can’t hear what Garfield says.

What’s notable about it are the hands on the left side. They belong to a different Spider-Man variant. And we know from the photo leaks that it’s Tobey Maguire’s hands. He should be standing in the spot Garfield is looking at. And Maguire is also wearing his Spider-Man suit.

Rumors do say that Sony and Marvel will confirm the big No Way Home leaks once and for all in the upcoming second trailer. Both Maguire and Garfield will supposedly appear as Spider-Man variants in a new clip in late October.