Sony confirmed the craziest ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

We knew well ahead of the Avengers: Endgame premiere that all the superheroes who died in that shocking Infinity War cliffhanger would be resurrected in the next Avengers movie. It made sense for the story, and Marvel’s MCU plans, to have those heroes return to life. In the year between the two stunning Avengers installments, we saw plenty of indirect evidence showing that the dead characters would reappear in Endgame. Yet Marvel kept insisting the deaths were final, and we needed to accept them. Fast-forward to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we have a similar “problem”. We know that three Spider-Man variants will appear in this multiverse story. As was the case with Endgame, this major spoiler will not ruin the film. But unlike two years ago, Sony keeps confirming that the big No Way Home plot spoiler we’ve seen over and over again is real.

The big No Way Home leak

Soon after Sony released the first No Way Home trailer a few days ago, we saw a few purported photos emerge online. This isn’t unusual for movies, especially MCU stories. We keep seeing them all the time, and everyone sees them as unconfirmed leaks. The same happens with plot spoilers as well, and we saw quite a few Spider-Man 3 plot leaks so far.

One of these recent images showed what appeared to be Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man suits. They were on top of scaffolding while filming a mysterious movie. The first image was very blurry, prompting some people to speculate that someone had doctored it. Others explained why the photo looked like that.

Then we got another shot showing the scaffolding in the set from a new angle. And then we got a much better image that showed Garfield from a different angle. Unlike the original image, this image made it clear that the actor had suited up to play Spider-Man again, despite his denials.

Sony keeps confirming the big Spider-Man plot spoiler

Initially, no one could say for certain that the images came for a No Way Home set or an MCU film. They could all have been doctored by talented fans who have time to mess around with everyone else. Sony could have let them go, and we’d have all forgotten about them. But Sony’s lawyers could not help themselves and decided to file copyright claims against the images. Most people will not care about any of these developments. But the die-hard Spider-Man fans who unearth the set photos will notice.

Those copyright claims confirm that the content in the images belongs to Sony. That means they also confirm that big No Way Home plot spoiler that everyone knows. The film is a multiverse movie that will deliver three Spider-Man versions: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

First, Sony removed the image showing Garfield’s face. A few days later, Sony took down the set photos showing the scaffolding against the blue background. Strangely, the image showing both Maguire and Garfield remained on Reddit. That was the photo that leaked right after the No Way Home trailer was released.

But then Sony’s lawyers struck again a few days ago. That image is now gone, and Redditors noticed it immediately. To sum everything up, Sony just confirmed to fans that the set photos showing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are real.