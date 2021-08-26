Sony accidentally confirmed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s craziest spoiler

There’s so much hype around Spider-Man: No Way Home right now that the film’s trailer already broke Avengers: Endgame’s record. We’ve waited months for the movie’s first teaser to drop. It’s not surprising to see Spidey fans rewatching it over and over. But No Way Home isn’t your regular Spider-Man movie. It’s bigger and bolder than anything Sony did on its own. And Spider-Man 3 is undoubtedly a lot more ambitious than Homecoming and Far From Home, too. That’s because No Way Home is a multiverse movie that will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as different versions of Spider-Man from alternate realities.

That might seem like a huge No Way Home spoiler, but it almost can’t even be called a spoiler at this point. This is the worst-kept secret in Hollywood right now. We’ve seen a ton of evidence to support it so far. If that’s not enough, Sony itself just accidentally confirmed this big No Way Home surprise.

It all started with a blurry Spider-Man photo

Just as Sony and Marvel were still fighting to stop the huge No Way Home trailer leak, an image dropped on social media on Monday. This was before Sony and Marvel released the official trailer that confirmed everything in the leaked version.

The blurry photo showed what appeared to be Maguire and Garfield in Spider-Man attire on scaffolding that’s supposedly part of a No Way Home set. You can see the leaked image below:

Some believed the image was fake, but others explained it’s a real photo, providing additional evidence to support the idea that at least Tobey Maguire is in Spider-Man 3. Read everything about that leak at this link.

Our best look at No Way Home’s Andrew Garfield

Little did we know that we might get additional angles from the same purported No Way Home set. The new image doesn’t leave any room for error. The Spider-Man crouching in the image above can only be Andrew Garfield.

Someone got a hold of the image and posted it on Twitter, which isn’t unusual for No Way Home leaks. This is where Sony intervened in a way that seems to confirm that Garfield is in the movie. The photo, which someone saved on Discord (you can see it for yourself at this link), got a copyright claim, as seen here. This means that Sony’s Columbia Pictures was able to remove the image from Twitter.

As with most photos and videos that make their way to the web, this Andrew Garfield shot is here to stay. It’s easy to understand why Sony felt it couldn’t leave it alone. It gives us an explicit confirmation that Garfield is one of the actors playing Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Sony must have also known what would happen next. Filing a copyright claim tells the world that the image is genuine and its content belongs to Sony. This means it came from a Spider-Man production. And if Garfield is in the film, then so is Maguire.

Andrew Garfield, you’re a werewolf

If you’ve seen the Andrew Garfield werewolf meme on social media in light of this No Way Home leak, you should know what it means. The actor denied his involvement in No Way Home earlier this year in various interviews, including one with werewolves. Garfield brought up the Werewolf game (or Mafia) as an argument for his point of view. He said he’s in a situation where everyone thinks he’s a werewolf (or a killer, depending on the version of the game), and he knows he’s not. Werewolf or Mafia is similar to the Among Us game concept, only you don’t need a computer to play.

The photo above settles it, Andrew! You are a werewolf. Or, more accurately, you’re a Spider-Man variant. When werewolves are outed, they’re taken out of the game to sit on the sidelines until the next round. In this case, we’ll wait for Sony to show Garfield in a future No Way Home trailer. After all, Sony and Marvel probably allowed Alfred Molina to appear as Doc Ock in the first teaser only because the actor confirmed his role in the movie many months ago.