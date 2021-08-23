Biggest Marvel leak of 2021: This is the first ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer

Fans have been waiting for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for months, but Sony and Marvel never released one. We’re finally getting close to seeing the first teaser clip. If you’re lucky, you won’t even have to wait for Sony and Marvel to release it, as you might still find it online. The No Way Home trailer leak from late Sunday is probably the most significant MCU leak in recent history. Unlike other leaks and plot spoilers, the trailer appears to be authentic. It’s not just some crazy No Way Home trailer that a fan concocted using footage from all the available Spider-Man movies. It’s new footage that Sony and Marvel shot for this film. Before we go any further, you’ll have to know that big spoilers follow below. You know, aside from the big Spider-Man 3 spoiler that everyone knows.

At first, it seemed like the studios were trying to avoid addressing the big No Way Home multiverse spoiler by delaying the first teaser trailer for as long as possible. We’ve seen a different narrative in recent weeks, as the coronavirus delta variant took over parts of the world. Worries emerged that studios might postpone some of their upcoming big blockbusters, and that includes Spider-Man 3. Sony did delay Venom: Let there be carnage recently and sent Hotel Transylvania to streaming on Amazon.

That’s to say that nothing is sure about the Spider-Man 3 release. That said, here’s another reminder that massive spoilers will follow below.

No Way Home trailer leak

Posted on social media, including Reddit and YouTube, the No Way Home trailer leak is the real deal. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Sony moved quickly to remove all the leaks. The clip appeared late on Sunday, and Sony has tried to shut it all down. Needless to say, that content that reaches the web can’t be deleted. Sony might have removed some of the clips, but others popped up. Your mileage might vary, but the chances are high that you’ll find the No Way Home trailer leak online despite Sony’s best efforts.

Unfortunately, it’s not a high-quality video. At best, you’ll find a blurry video of a video playing on a phone in portrait mode. But the characters and obvious. The voices are clear in parts of the clip, and these are all elements that indicate the video is real.

I’m not going to get too deep into this version of the trailer, but I can tell you that some of the main No Way Home characters appear in the leak. This includes Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and MJ (Zendaya). We also get to see Alfred Molina, the Sam Raimi Spider-Man villain who confirmed that he’d be back in No Way Home. Also, there’s a great Wong (Benedict Wong) cameo, as well as hints at four other villains from the Sinister Six. Yes, even the big bad Green Goblin.

The multiverse also gets a nod, and we see how and why Doctor Strange starts helping Peter. And we get to meet Peter’s astral form in the clip, which indicates some sort of conflict between Strange and Spidey at some point in the movie.

The best part hasn’t leaked

No Way Home is a multiverse film that will bring back the several villains from previous Sony Spider-Man movies. They’ll fight Holland’s Peter Parker. But we’ll see two additional Peter variants in the film, helping defeat the villains. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are bringing their Spider-Man versions to the MCU in the film. That’s the biggest open secret in Hollywood right now.

The No Way Home trailer leak manages to keep that part secret. There’s no telling if we’re ever going to see the Maguire and Garfield in No Way Home trailers leading to the premiere.

We won’t show you the actual leaked trailer or any imagery from it. But we’ll leave you with this analysis from HeavySpoilers, a YouTube channel who claims they got the clip from an actual inside source:

With some luck, the high-quality first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will drop later on Monday.