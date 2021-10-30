Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home footage confirms another rumor

October is almost over, and the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer still isn’t here. We saw all sorts of reports that said the new trailer might drop in the final week of the month, just in time for the Eternals premiere. Other insiders said the trailer might not be ready for the upcoming MCU movie, hinting that it could be out in mid-November. Sony and Marvel have yet to say anything, but the movie’s official marketing campaign has started. The December issue of the Empire magazine gives fans a closer look at No Way Home. That includes covers, exclusive images, and interviews with the cast and crew responsible for the third Spider-Man movie in the MCU. But that coverage didn’t include any new footage. We still have to wait for a new trailer to deliver that.

Luckily for fans who love spoilers, a blurry scene from No Way Home has leaked, and it seems to confirm a recent plot rumor. But if you hate MCU spoilers, then you shouldn’t read beyond this point.

The black-and-gold Spider-Man suit

Toy leaks this summer indicated that we’d see several Spider-Man suits in No Way Home. One explanation seemed to be that we’re going to have more Spider-Man variants in the movie. It’s not just Tom Holland that’s going to wear the iconic suit. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are both returning to the Spider-verse, bringing their Peter Parker versions over to the MCU.

Then again, previous MCU Spider-Man movies showed various suits for Peter. As he “leveled up” his skills, he got access to better suit features. And, in Far From Home, he upgraded the suit by himself.

With that in mind, we didn’t know what to make of the leaked No Way Home toys, which Marvel later confirmed. One of them showed a black-and-gold suit which seemed to be a surprising choice for Spider-Man. Then again, we got a Night Monkey “hero” in Far From Home. That was a Spider-Man version wearing black.

How is that relevant to the No Way Home footage that just leaked? We’ll get to that in a second.

A leak explained the suit mystery

A No Way Home rumor from The Cosmic Wonder offered a plausible explanation. The black-and-gold suit is Spider-Man’s original suit, only worn inside-out. Holland’s Peter will have to wear the suit like that after someone throws paint at him, which doesn’t come off.

Spider-Man will capture a bank robber that Holland’s brother Harry plays at some point in the movie. Spider-Man webs the robber and hangs him upside down. That’s when the paint incident occurs:

As Spider-Man has Harry Holland’s character webbed up, a Mysterio supporter runs up to him and throws a bucket of green paint on his Spider-Man suit. This is the same black and red suit that we saw in Far From Home. The paint stains his suit permanently. This causes Peter to turn his Spider-Man suit inside out, which in turn, gives us his “new” gold and black suit that we’ve seen promo pictures of and slightly have seen in the first trailer.

This plot detail lined up with a different No Way Home merchandise leak. A few months ago, a Spider-Man “Reversible costume” leaked. The suit is “reversible, as seen in the movie,” according to the packaging. One side is black and gold, and the other red.

The new No Way Home footage

The blurry No Way Home footage that just leaked online shows Spider-Man next to someone hanging upside down. That’s when someone approaches Spidey and throws green paint at him. The video might be blurry, but this detail is very clear.

Could someone have faked it all? That’s always a possibility, given how sophisticated video software is. Skilled Spider-Man fans can do wonders with it. But we saw a massive amount of No Way Home leaks that Sony confirmed via copyright takedowns. The first trailer leaked online a day before Sony released it.

That leads us to believe that the footage is genuine. Moreover, it might be included in the upcoming trailer, considering that it has already leaked. After all, this isn’t such a huge plot leak. The paint incident further underscores what Peter’s life must be like now that the world knows who he is. And that’s something the trailer might want to insist on.

Without Peter going to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), there’s no No Way Home, really. Peter’s desire to make everyone else forget he’s Spider-Man leads to the multiverse adventures.