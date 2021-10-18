Spider-Man: No Way Home second trailer release date might’ve leaked

With Shang-Chi and What If…? beyond us, we have three MCU projects left this year. Eternals premieres on November 5th, with Hawkeye to hit Disney Plus on November 24th. The last Marvel release date of the year is December 17th and belongs to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie is the most talked-about MCU project of the year, and that’s without any real marketing efforts from Sony and Marvel. The studios took their time to reveal the film’s full title and release the first trailer. And we don’t even have posters for the movie. But new leaks say the second No Way Home trailer will drop imminently, and that’s the trailer that might break the internet. Note that a few spoilers follow below, but you’ve undoubtedly already read about them dozens of times.

No Way Home has been enjoying such popularity with fans because of the film’s big spoilers that leaked out months ago. And since then, we’ve received more and more evidence that the leak was real. No Way Home will be a multiverse movie featuring three Spider-Man variants: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. They’ll battle against the Sinister Six, who are six villains from the non-MCU Spider-Man movies.

Sony and Marvel only showed Holland’s Peter Parker in the first trailer. When it comes to villains, we only saw Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock. But Sony teased four other villains in the clip.

No Way Home second trailer is coming soon

It’s the Spider-Man: No Way Home second trailer that will break the internet, according to previous leaks. Sony and Marvel will reportedly show all the villains in the clip and at least two Spider-Man variants. Some rumors say that Maguire’s Spider-Man might also be included in the clip.

That’s the “money shot” that will break the internet. We did see Garfield in Spider-Man suit in various leaks that seem to be related, including a video. Sony already confirmed the legitimacy of those leaks by filing copyright claims against them. Maguire might have only appeared in a blurry image in the leaked images that Sony hilariously tried to erase from the internet.

A Twitter account that deals in No Way Home leaks and news posted photos that seem to show the internal system of a movie theater. According to the information, there’s a clip that’s 3 minutes and 33 seconds long that’s supposed to play in theaters starting on October 25th.

From the looks of it, the clip comes from a studio, so it’s not an ad. And it appears to be for a movie that is rated PG-13. No Way Home hasn’t officially received its rating yet, but it’ll likely be a PG-13 movie.

There's no way to confirm this is indeed the No Way Home second trailer release date. But this isn't the first time we've heard the new trailer will drop in the second half of October. This will ensure that the No Way Home trailer can play in theaters before Eternals, which opens on November 5th. And Eternals is tracking to outperform Shang-Chi and Black Widow during the opening weekend.