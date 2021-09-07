The next ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer will break the internet, says this leak

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer took its time getting here, but broke the internet once Sony released it. The No Way Home buzz was already quite strong that day, as the trailer had leaked 24 hours earlier, albeit a blurry version without VFX. The hype around the new Spider-Man movie had already been high. The film’s biggest surprise leaked over and over, and we knew No Way Home would explore the multiverse even before the first trailer dropped. The clip Sony and Marvel settled on showing isn’t too revealing, and it’s quite misleading. But the multiverse is finally official, as is the fact that Alfred Molina will play Doc Ock again. According to a leak over the weekend, the second No Way Home trailer will break the internet even harder. Apparently, Sony will confirm several of the film’s big secrets.

Today's Top Deal

This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon's best price! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

What the first trailer showed us

The first No Way Home trailer tells us that the action picks off right after Far From Home. Spidey (Tom Holland) made the news as everyone knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man. And our friendly neighborhood superhero has to defend himself against murder charges.

Peter resorts to calling for Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help. He wants some sort of spell that can make everyone forget his identity. But, Peter being Peter, he doesn’t wish everybody to forget he’s Spider-Man. Apparently, this helps unleash the multiverse. And that’s how the Spider-Man villains from Sony’s Spider-Verse spill into the MCU.

The first No Way Home trailer shows one member of the Sinister Six squad of villains — Doc Ock. It teases two others very clearly, including the Green Goblin and Sandman. If you pause the clip at the right time, you’ll also see The Lizard. And Electro is doing his thing in a bunch of shots, although you don’t actually see it’s him.

But Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield do not show up as Sony’s alternate Spider-Men in this trailer. All of this will change in the near future, possibly starting with the second trailer.

Second No Way Home trailer release

According to a brand new leak, the second No Way Home trailer will arrive after October 22nd. That date makes sense as it allows Marvel to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home before the Eternals premiere (November 5th). That’s assuming that Disney will stick to the current release plans for the big MCU movie.

The person who posted these updates about the second No Way Home trailer also says the clip’s primary focus will be the Sinister Six. I that’s the case, then Sony and Marvel might show the entire Sinister Six lineup. The teasers in the first clip only featured five villains out of the six we expect to see in the film.

Things don’t stop there; Charlie Cox will appear in the trailer. He’s widely rumored to play Matt Murdock/Daredevil in No Way Home.

Finally, Sony and Marvel will confirm the movie’s best surprise. We’ll see the first live-action Spider-Verse footage in the clip. That means multiple Spider-Men will fight the villains. That doesn’t mean we’ll see Maguire and Garfield’s faces in it. But having more than one Spider-Man in the same scene will be enough.

If all that pans out, the second No Way Home trailer will indeed break the internet. We’ll just have to wait for Sony and Marvel to release the clip.