First ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer is here – watch it right now

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most exciting Spider-Man title in the MCU so far. It’s also the most exciting Spider-Man film Sony has ever made. That’s because Tom Holland’s third film in the current franchise will be the first Spider-Man adventure where the world knows Spider-Man’s true identity. This isn’t a spoiler, but a fantastic Far From Home cliffhanger that sets up No Way Home. And the first trailer tackles the big reveal in Far From Home right from the start.

That cliffhanger alone is enough to make Spider-Man 3 a must-see movie this Christmas, assuming there won’t be other delays. But it’s really the No Way Home spoilers we all know about that guarantee fans purchase No Way Home tickets as soon as they go on sale. The best Spider-Man 3 spoiler is practically an open secret in Hollywood, one that Sony and Marvel have been desperately trying to conceal. Needless to say, they failed miserably.

The multiverse is official

The first No Way Home trailer is the latest proof that the two studios aren’t ready to spoil the movie’s most important detail. But as the leaked version of the trailer showed, we’re in for quite a few great revelations. Thankfully, Sony posted the official trailer release online, so you won’t have to deal with the blurry, shaky-cam version anymore.

Aside from Holland, who is reprising his Peter/Spider-Man role, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomey are returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Benedict Cumberbatch will play Doctor Strange in the film, and J.K. Simmons will pick up the MCU’s version of J. Jonah Jameson. That’s an important detail to remember. This Jameson might feel familiar, but he’s not the Jameson we saw in previous Spider-Man movies from Sony that weren’t part of the MCU. And herein lies the problem with Sony’s big No Way Home surprise.

The film will explore the multiverse, which will be a central MCU theme going forward. The first Spider-Man 3 trailer makes it crystal clear that we’re looking at a multiverse story.

We already know that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will reprise their villain roles from Sony’s previous Spider-Man flicks. Molina has already detailed how his character is able to return to this universe. As the actor explained in an infamous interview, Doc Ock is going to come from a different universe. And it just so happens that Doc Ock is in the first No Way Home trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home first trailer

If villains make the jump from different realities to the main MCU timeline, then superheroes from those realities are also expected in No Way Home. It just so happens that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been rumored to appear in Spider-Man 3 for several months now. We’ve seen many leaks providing strong evidence that the two actors will be in the movie. But there’s no official confirmation from either of them. And, as expected, the two actors aren’t in the first trailer.

We already expect Sony and Marvel to tell a multiverse story in Spider-Man 3 but that detail definitely will not ruin the story. We have no idea how everything will unfold, and the first teaser trailer hardly offers us any details about the film’s plot.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th, assuming Sony and Marvel stick with the current release date. Check out No Way Home’s first trailer below.