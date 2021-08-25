‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ villains are hiding in plain sight in first trailer

It finally happened! After months and months of speculation about the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer delay, Sony finally released the first teaser. It dropped late Monday night, about a day after a leaked version of the clip hit social media. The trailer confirmed everything we saw in the leak. The leak came with unfinished visual effects, and we had a more challenging time figuring out what was happening. But the full trailer is quite impressive and possibly misleading. Marvel and Sony are still trying to conceal the film’s big spoiler, after all. That goes for the film’s villains too.

There’s not just going to be one big bad guy in No Way Home. There will likely be six, to be specific, as Marvel is expected to introduce the Sinister Six. We saw one of them in the trailer, and four others are also teased, but you’ll have to pause the trailer if you want to see them.

Sony’s Sinister Six villains

Rumors have claimed in the past that Sony would assemble its Spider-Man villains into the Sinister Six to face off against Spidey. It turns out that No Way Home gave Sony the perfect chance to do so.

No Way Home is a multiverse adventure that will pit the Sinister Six against three Spider-Man variants. That’s the biggest open secret in the MCU. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man.

The Sinister Six come from the same films, and we expect the same actors who played them in those flicks to bring them to life in No Way Home.

Alfred Molina already confirmed he would play Doc Ock, and his villain is the easiest to spot in the trailer. We see him right towards the end. Given all of the leaks surrounding his appearance, putting him in the trailer makes sense. Jamie Foxx also confirmed he’d reprise his role as Electro in the film. There are three other Sinister Six teasers in the clip as well for The Lizard, Sandman, and Green Goblin. We’re assuming Rhys Ifans, Thomas Haden Church, and Willem Dafoe will play them, respectively.

Where are the No Way Home villains in the trailer?

YouTube channel Heavy Spoilers mentioned the five Sinister Six members above are hinted at in the first No Way Home trailer. Heavy Spoilers’ video came out on Sunday, just as the leaked Spider-Man trailer started making the rounds.

The leaked No Way Home trailer had no VFX, so only two of the five hints were easy to find. In what follows, we will look at all the No Way Home villain teasers in the trailer, from the most obvious to the least. In other words, we’re not going through the clip chronologically.

Doc Ock: The confirmed villain

This one doesn’t need any more explanation. Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavious appears in a new outfit complete with his tentacles. The fact that he actually calls Peter Parker out by name makes us think that he might be talking to the variant he knows rather than the MCU’s Peter Parker. You’ll see Doc Ock around the 162-second mark.

Green Goblin: The mastermind

Before Otto appears on the screen, around the 149-second mark, we see a Pumpkin Bomb rolling towards the camera. This is a signature Green Goblin weapon that we saw several times in Raimi’s Spider-Man. And we expect Willem Dafoe to reprise his iconic Spider-Man villain role in No Way Home. We also expect his Norman Osborn to be the film’s main villain — the mastermind behind the Sinister Six. After Doc Ock, Green Goblin is the easiest villain teaser to find in the trailer.

Sandman: A double agent?

Sandman is the Raimi Spider-Man villain we might be the most sympathetic towards. We understand his motives, and we get why he’s doing what he’s doing. He’s not necessarily a villain, but he’s on an anti-hero path that he must own. Sandman’s silhouette appears around the 147-second mark. Sandman seems to be blocking yellow lightning that’s coming towards Spider-Man. Why is Sandman protecting Peter? Who is he protecting Peter from?

Electro: Almost confirmed

That yellow lightning appears earlier in the clip as well, around the 134-second mark. Sony and Marvel reportedly turned Electro’s lightning yellow to be closer to the comics. So whenever we see yellow lightning in No Way Home teasers, it’s probably Electro. Jamie Foxx did spoil early on that he’d be coming back as Electro, but he never quite went as far as Molina.

To Sony and Marvel’s credit, the trailer is cut in such a way to suggest the multiverse creates some or all of these catastrophes. It’s a clever way to disguise what’s really happening.

There’s probably a scary Lizard in the darkness

This one is a blink-and-you-miss-it moment. The scene where The Lizard appears is around the 145-second mark. It’s a scary scene, with what seems like a claw emerging behind Peter. There’s also a sort of Lizard-like growl. The entire background is too dark to really tell what’s going on, and the scene quickly fades away as we move to the Sandman vs. Electro scene.

One of the No Way Home villains is a mystery

There’s definitely a sixth Sinister villain in No Way Home, but we have no idea who it might be. If there’s a teaser for the sixth antagonist in the trailer, we can’t find it at this time.