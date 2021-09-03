Watch a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ try and fail to deny his surprise cameo

The Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks keep on coming, seemingly confirming the film’s big surprise. The first trailer confirmed that the Marvel movie will be a multiverse adventure, something we’ve known for a long time. It also confirmed an unexpected villain and teased another prominent Spider-Man antagonist. Both of them come from Sony’s standalone Spider-Man projects. The implication is that the previous Spider-Man actors will return to help the MCU’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bring order to the universe. That’s also something we’ve known for the better part of a year. Not only that, but No Way Home will also feature at least one exciting cameo. That actor in question is currently struggling to deny his involvement in the new Spider-Man movie, and it’s all quite amusing.

Potential Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow below.

Today's Top Deal

This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon's best price! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The great No Way Home cast

Spider-Man 3 will be a massive movie when it comes to the number of heroes and villains we’ll see do battle. The Sinister Six are the villains of No Way Home, and the first trailer teased five of them already. Helping Peter fend them off is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), something that we already saw in the trailer. And then we’re going to have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield bring their Spider-Man variants from the previous Sony movies.

There’s at least one more superhero in Spidey’s corner, but the character might not actually suit up to help. Or, at least, the current leaks do not say anything about Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) doing anything for Peter Parker other than helping him with his legal problems.

Charlie Cox would be a surprise cameo in No Way Home. But Spider-Man fans who have been following rumors closely know that Cox appeared in various leaks already. The most recent rumblings indicate that Marvel wants to give Daredevil a soft reboot. The characters will stay in place, as will the general story — Vincent D’Onofrio might even appear in Hawkeye soon. But the Netflix Daredevil show will not be canon in the upcoming Marvel TV series.

Keeping No Way Home cameos secret isn’t easy

Cox will also appear in a new TV series called Kin that premieres on September 9th on AMC. It has nothing to do with the MCU or Marvel. But the actor has been doing some interviews to promote the new TV show. Unsurprisingly, people have been asking whether he is in Spider-Man 3. As you can see in the video interview below, Cox does a terrible job at trying to deny it. He’s not denying his involvement in Spider-Man 3, but he’s not confirming the cameo either. Cox is clearly struggling to keep a straight face, and the whole thing is hilarious.

there’s no way that Charlie Cox isn’t in No Way Home, dude fr kept tripping over himself and was saying that he doesn’t wanna ruin it either way and it’s difficult to talk about and that we’ll just have to wait and see 💀 pic.twitter.com/BlAvsoXTt6 — Luke (@qLxke_) September 1, 2021

Andrew Garfield went through a similar ordeal earlier this year, but he seemed a little more convincing than Cox. Since then, we’ve seen irrefutable evidence that Garfield will bring his version of Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man to the MCU.

Back to Cox, fans speculate that the actor appears in the first No Way Home teaser trailer. It’s the scene where the police questions Peter about whether he killed Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home. We only see the forearms of a character who might turn out to be Murdock.

The actor was more definitive when denying his appearance in the No Way Home trailer. “I can promise you those are not my forearms,” Cox told ComicBook. That might be true. Someone else might have stood in for Cox to shoot that particular scene.

We’ll have to wait until December 17th to find out whether or not Cox is in No Way Home. That’s probably the kind of cameo that Marvel would avoid revealing in trailers.