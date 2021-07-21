Click to Skip Ad
HomeEntertainmentMovies

Here’s more evidence that Daredevil is in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

July 21st, 2021 at 4:41 PM
By
Daredevil Spider-Man

Ever since Netflix canceled Daredevil, fans have been asking whether or not Charlie Cox would ever get the chance to reprise the titular role. Marvel boss Kevin Feige even hinted earlier this year that the Netflix characters could “perhaps someday” return. And now, nearly three years after Daredevil’s cancellation and the death of Marvel shows of Netflix, evidence has begun to mount that Daredevil could make his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Late last year, Murphy’s Multiverse claimed that Charlie Cox had signed on to appear in the third Spider-Man movie. In the months since, rumors have cropped up pegging Matt Murdock as a key character in the sequel. According to those rumors, we may not actually see Murdock in the Daredevil suit. Rather, Marvel will use the opportunity as a chance to tease future appearances.

Marvel, unsurprisingly, hasn’t made a peep. Too bad for Marvel that the internet never sleeps.

Possible evidence that Daredevil is in Spider-Man

On Tuesday, San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest announced on Twitter that Charlie Cox would no longer be at the show. According to the event, “last-minute filming schedule changes” are to blame. A quick peek over on Charlie’s IMDb reveals that he isn’t currently known to be working on anything still in production. So what could have forced him to cancel his appearance?

Well, wouldn’t you know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is reportedly undergoing reshoots right now. Photos from the set were seemingly published online just days ago. There are countless explanations for Cox’s absence at a fan festival, but this is certainly the most intriguing.

Rumors suggest that a whole host of familiar actors will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Daredevil. Both Jamie Foxx (Electro) and Alfred Molina (Doc Ock) have confirmed that they will reprise their roles from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 2, respectively. Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reportedly on board as well.

