Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home photos confirm a massive spoiler

The Spider-Man: No Way Home frenzy continues, as Sony and Marvel have started the movie’s marketing campaign. That’s what Empire’s exclusive coverage of No Way Home is all about. Last week, the magazine started teasing its December issue by releasing its No Way Home covers. They are now the closest things we have to official posters for the upcoming movie. Empire also teased interviews with the cast and crew by offering fans excerpts. And we saw a few new official photos from No Way Home that Sony made available to Empire.

Almost a week later, we have even more official images from Empire’s No Way Home coverage. We’re looking at more still images from the movie that made their way online. This includes one of the highly anticipated fights from the movie. But we also got leaked images from the actual coverage that seem to confirm the film’s crazy spoiler that everyone knows.

The new No Way Home photos

Sony and Marvel haven’t exactly been generous with No Way Home content so far. They took their time to reveal the film’s title and they hardly released any still photos from the movie. We got the trailer in late August, and that about sums up the marketing efforts so far.

Then again, No Way Home sells itself, given that giant spoiler that leaked over and over in the past few months. We knew the movie would be a multiverse story even before Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) mentioned the multiverse in the first trailer. We also knew that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would meet two other iconic versions of the character. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Men from Sony’s old movies.

The three will take on a formidable team of supervillains. We thought we’d see the Sinister Six on the screen in No Way Home until recently. Fresh leaks said that only five villains from the Raimi and Webb movies will land in the MCU. Sony and Marvel confirmed Doc Ock’s presence by showing Alfred Molina in the first trailer. The other four villains only got teasers, with Green Goblin being the most obvious one.

This month's cover feature is a world-exclusive on No Way Home, where we talk to stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, director Jon Watts, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal about Spider-Man’s next adventure. Words by @ChrisHewitt.https://t.co/C511rbhyCc pic.twitter.com/02Jqw0dsOa — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) October 27, 2021

Empire continued teasing its December issue and released new photos from the movie, like this fantastic shot of Doc Ock having captured Spider-Man — again. This is the kind of rematch we already expect from the film, although we don’t necessarily know that it’s Holland in that suit.

The image above is likely part of a complex battle that might be so dangerous that Spider-Man has to run away from the villains.

Separately, other high-resolution No Way Home photos leaked online, including shots that show Zendaya’s MJ, Spider-Man, Doc Ock, Doctor Strange, and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

The big spoiler is confirmed

It’s not like we needed more confirmations that No Way Home will be a multiverse film where all of Sony’s Spider-Men fight old villains. But the No Way Home photos above confirm it all again. The caption of that image where Doc Ock captures Spider-Man reads

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t just a sequel – it’s a massive, meta, multiverse outing in which Peter Parker finds himself fighting iconic villains from past lives. As its creators tell us, this is nothing less than Spider-Man: Endgame…

Holland’s Peter Parker did not have past lives. That’s probably a clever euphemism for the multiverse versions of Spider-Man. In that case, we’re talking about Maguire and Garfield.

Leaks from Empire’s No Way Home coverage also mentioned the actors playing two of the villains we expect in the film. That’s Thomas Haden Church as Sandman and Rhys Ifans as The Lizard.

Looks like we have some confirmation on Lizard and Sandman in #SpiderManNoWayHome thanks to @empiremagazine. pic.twitter.com/xPZ1KMcyEQ — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) October 27, 2021

As seen in these photos, Empire doesn’t outright say the actors will play these villains again. But if you’ve been following all leaks and rumors, you’re probably expecting that to be the case. Here’s the full quote, as leaked from the article:

The full quote: pic.twitter.com/n7N2Jq1HiZ — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) October 27, 2021

Finally, leaked photos from No Way Home coverage in the magazine show that Empire addresses the Maguire-Garfield rumors. But, again, it doesn’t seem like they’re allowed to really reveal anything.

Cause no one's talking about this… Well in English pic.twitter.com/lqfb8qxjPY — Danny berry (@Dannyberry1997) October 27, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th, with a second trailer expected in the coming weeks.