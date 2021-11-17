Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2: Watch the official trailer right here

It finally happened; the cinematic development you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Sony and Marvel finally released the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

It’s the trailer that has the potential of breaking the internet, as some have put it recently. That’s because it could be the trailer that confirms all the No Way Home spoilers that said Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie.

And that’s why Sony and Marvel decided to make a big deal about the second trailer and release it exclusively in a theater on Tuesday afternoon rather than on YouTube. However, you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 online right now.

Manage your expectations

Sony and Marvel shocked fans over the weekend when they announced the second trailer would get an exclusive fan screening in a single theater. They scheduled the event for 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 16th.

The leaks that followed indicated the screening might feature the special appearance of mysterious cast and crew members. In total, the event will last just over 8 minutes. And none of that will be live-streamed online.

That’s a brilliant strategy to increase No Way Home buzz, as diehard fans will undoubtedly comb the web in search of a way to watch No Way Home trailer 2 as it happens. Not to mention that Sony and Marvel didn’t say anything initially about the online No Way Home trailer release.

T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they’re watching. 👀 New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/9L8ZHdQTWA — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 16, 2021

However, Sony dropped a teaser clip on Monday evening on Twitter that told the world when the trailer will hit the web. We see No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reacting to the purported trailer 2.

Sony teased that the trailer release was just 24 hours away. This meant the new No Way Home clip would land on YouTube on Tuesday, at around 5:30 p.m. PST / 8:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer online

You won’t have to scout social media to find blurry No Way Home trailers that someone recorded during the exclusive theatrical release. There’s no question that such videos exist and will find their way to YouTube and Twitter, but Sony will share the official version soon.

But Sony confirmed that it wouldn’t torture Spider-Man fans worldwide for too long. Rather than delaying the clip’s release for a few hours or days, Sony will release it on YouTube only 30 minutes after the premiere.

All you have to do is head over to Sony’s YouTube channel at this link and wait for the No Way Home trailer to appear — or scroll down to watch it in full.

We won’t share any spoilers beforehand, but we did cover No Way Home trailer 2 leaks before, including reports about Maguire and Garfield showing up in the clip.