Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 leak reveals shocking news

November 16th marks the craziest day in Spider-Man and MCU history. Sony and Marvel have decided to turn the highly anticipated No Way Home trailer 2 release into a theatrical event. A single cinema will play a clip that will only be a few minutes long. Those lucky to have scored an invite will know before everyone else in the world what the two studios are willing to disclose. The trailer’s YouTube release will follow the theatrical premiere by about half an hour. But we already have No Way Home trailer 2 leaks that say Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be in the clip. And needless to say, Marvel fans are shocked.

The No Way Home event

The reason why Sony and Marvel have gone for this crazy marketing approach with No Way Home is pretty simple. Whether or not they want to, Spider-Man fans know that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie, joining Tom Holland. It’s the biggest Spider-Man leak in Sony’s history. It might be the biggest MCU leak, period.

As a result, the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is one of the most anticipated videos of the year. People can’t wait to see Maguire and Garfield rocking their Spider-Man suits again. Then there are others who still don’t think the spoiler is true, despite all the leaks that told us No Way Home will be the first-ever live-action Spider-verse movie.

Given all that massive interest in No Way Home, Sony and Marvel could ignore marketing completely. Or they could come up with wild ideas like having trailer 2 play in a theater in California. The event will also supposedly feature a few special guests, including cast and crew members. That’s according to an earlier leak.

Finally, the entire No Way Home trailer experience is expected to last 8:14 minutes. That’s enough to possibly deliver “world-shaking reveals.” Or is it?

Leaks say Maguire and Garfield aren’t in the trailer

Since Sony confirmed the big No Way Home trailer 2 event, there’s been constant Spider-Man talk online. The new MCU film trended on Twitter, as did the various heroes and villains we expect to see in it. Then the leaks started coming in, with insiders providing details about the new trailer.

Maguire and Garfield aren’t in the trailer if well-known insider Daniel Richtman is to be believed.

Very unlikely Tobey and Andrew will be in the second trailer — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) November 15, 2021

He said in a different tweet that Sony and Marvel have cut five different versions of trailer 2:

The second trailer had like 5 different versions and some them were completely different — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) November 15, 2021

Previous leaks said that Marvel and Sony disagreed on the big reveal for trailer 2. Apparently, Sony wanted Maguire and Garfield in the trailer, while Marvel didn’t. A different leak claimed the trailer would imply the two Spider-Man variants have arrived in the MCU, but the trailer might not show it.

Others seemed to corroborate Richtman’s claims:

Heard from sources that @SonyPictures has selected the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer version that does NOT show Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. The trailer apparently won't show much. We'll have to wait & see, but it looks like fans should lower expectations. #NoWayHome — Reilly Johnson | Disabled Entrepreneur (@ReillyBJohnson) November 16, 2021

So if Maguire and Garfield aren’t in trailer 2, what are we about to see? Some of the new No Way Home leaks say the clip will focus extensively on the villains.

Secondly, there's a heavy emphasis on the villains. Expect a good extensive look at the villains and a deep dive into their new outfits. pic.twitter.com/Fn2w1426KT — Nick 'Professor Hulk' Santos (@ProfHulksLab) November 15, 2021

When to watch No Way Home trailer 2 online

While there’s no way of confirming any of these last-minute leaks, they make some sense. Sony and Marvel released two posters in the past few weeks, and both of them feature Green Goblin. Also, Holland mentioned Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx in recent No Way Home interviews.

Finally, brand new Twitter hashtag emojis for the new Spider-Man movie include GreenGoblin, Electro, and Doc Ock.

We’ll soon see whether the No Way Home trailer 2 leaks were accurate. The exclusive theatrical release takes place at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. That’s when everything about the trailer will leak online. Sony will then post the trailer on YouTube 30 minutes later, at 5:30 p.m. PST / 8:30 p.m. EST.