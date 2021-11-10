Tom Holland denies Maguire-Garfield spoiler, just as Sony confirms it

What’s the last movie you wanted to see so much that you cared about trailer leaks more than anything in the lead-up to the premiere? And I’m not even talking about actual footage that leaked, but mere descriptions of the purported events in the trailer. You might be thinking Avengers: Endgame, and you’d be right. Only the Endgame trailer did not leak back them. Whereas with Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ve been seeing leaks left and right, including unreleased trailer descriptions. But the biggest possible leak came earlier this week and it’s not trailer 2. Someone posted the first image showing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield in Spider-Man suits. And it spread like wildfire.

Tobey and Andrew appearing in No Way Home is the movie’s biggest spoiler, and everyone knows about it. It keeps leaking left and right, with Sony unable or unwilling to contain it. Tom Holland is actually doing a great job keeping himself from leaking anything, and he just denied the Maguire-Garfield spoiler in a new interview. But that happened just as Sony took another step to confirm the mind-blowing Spider-Man photo that leaked.

The mind-blowing No Way Home leak

Spider-Man fans have been waiting for this leak for months after seeing leaked images of Maguire and Garfield in Spider-Man suits. Seeing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield in Spider-Man suits in the same scene basically broke the internet. And one of the upcoming trailers might deliver this scene. But we don’t have to wait for it to arrive now that we saw the big leak.

As we explained earlier, the No Way Home photos that made their way online the other day are almost definitely genuine. They match previous No Way Home leaks and rumors that have been confirmed. Separately, top Marvel leakers said the images are real. The photos haven’t yet disappeared from the web, as you can see them below:

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

Known for his accidental leaks, Holland has been cautious not to spoil anything about No Way Home this year. He keeps insisting that Maguire and Garfield haven’t joined the big Sony-Marvel blockbuster that will hit theaters next month.

Tom Holland addresses the Maguire-Garfield elephant in the room

Talking to Total Film, Holland reiterated that talking point. But he did drop a tiny No Way Home spoiler along the way that Jamie Foxx’s Electro will be back in the new movie. Of course, official art from No Way Home already told us as much.

Here’s what he had to say when asked about the big rumors and how he said it:

‘Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,’ he says. ‘It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…’ He pauses. Our Spidey-senses start tingling. ‘I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.’ Was that a slip of the tongue? Holland clarifies: ‘People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point.’ He laughs. ‘It means a lot to me. The first time you see Doc and the rest of the characters that come back, it’s so exciting – and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.’

Sony’s reaction to the leak… leaked

The quote above is important in its entirety to see how tough it is for Holland to find the right words to dance around the Maguire-Garfield spoiler. Sony has already showed Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) in the first trailer. The first poster also gives us a look at Green Goblin. This makes it somewhat easier to talk about the past Spider-Man movies that aren’t in the MCU while avoiding the big spoiler.

Even the mention of Foxx being in No Way Home isn’t such a big deal. That’s because Foxx confirmed the rumor himself months ago, just like Molina did.

But just as Holland’s denial appeared online, the man who posted the images explained how it all happened. Apparently, Sony had contacted him, asking him to take down the pictures that he released online. This is in line with Sony’s previous actions. The studio confirmed many No Way Home image leaks that dropped in the past few months by issuing copyright claims.

Even juicier Holland-Maguire-Garfield images?

Campea explained in a video that he received the images via email. He shared photoshopped images of Holland, Maguire, and Garfield as Spider-Men months ago, and they got 15,000 retweets. Campea then decided to release the images thinking that they were fake. He received four photos but only posted two online. And he watermarked the photos thinking they were manufactured. Hilariously, he believed that the lighting was off, pointing to Tobey’s crotch as evidence.

After sharing the images, someone called Campea, telling him the images were accurate. Campea deleted them, but it was too late. The internet saw them and they were reposted everywhere.

Campea also said someone from a studio with an “S” in the name contacted him to delete the files and give up his source. Apparently, the rep acknowledged that Campea must have thought the images were fake since he watermarked them. “You [don’t] steal the Mona Lisa and then leave your business card behind,” the rep said.

Interestingly, Campea claims that the two photos he didn’t share are even juicier. Does that mean he has more pictures of Holland, Maguire, and Garfield in Spider-Man suits? We have no idea. But he teased that you will never guess in a million years who is in one of those images. “It involves somebody with a mocap suit,” he said.

Campea’s full show is available below.