Massive Spider-Man leak shows all 3 Spider-Men in No Way Home for the first time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is this year’s most anticipated MCU movie for one reason. It’s not just because it’s another Spider-Man movie, and it’s not because of the massive Far From Home cliffhanger that opens the door to a story Sony never told on its own. It’s because of that massive Spider-Man leak we’ve been heading about all year long.

The new movie will be a multiverse film that will bring Sony’s old Spider-Man actors to the MCU for the first time. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will all star in the final episode of this first MCU Spider-Man trilogy. And the image leaks have kept getting better since August when we got multiple confirmations that Maguire and Garfield are in the picture.

With that in mind, it was only a matter of time until the “money shot” leaked that fans have been dying to see. We’re talking about a video scene or a still from the image that shows all three Spider-Man versions standing side by side, with their masks off. With just over a month to go until the No Way Home premiere, an image of Holland, Maguire, and Garfield in Spider-Man suits has finally leaked. Needless to say, it basically broke the internet in the process.

The Maguire-Garfield image leaks that Sony confirmed

Before we look at the new images, let’s remember all the leaks that we have seen since the film’s first trailer was released.

We first saw a series of alleged set photos that showed various angles of the same shot. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were shown wearing Spider-Man suits atop scaffolding. We even got a clear close-up of Garfield’s Spider-Man.

We would have all forgotten about the leaks by now if it wasn’t for Sony’s unexpected “fix” for the image leaks. Sony filed copyright claims against the photos in an effort to have them removed from social media. But this only served as a clear confirmation that the leaks were genuine.

Then came the Garfield video that gave us a look at the actor in the same Spider-Man suit and pose as the leaked images. It made us realize that the leaked Spider-Man photos that Sony had confirmed must have originated from that scene.

What we never got was an image showing all three Spider-Man variants together. Rumors said that the upcoming trailer would offer that shot, but it looks like we won’t have to wait quite that long.

The biggest Spider-Man leak so far

If you woke up on Tuesday morning to see Marvel’s Spider-Man trending on Twitter, you should know it’s the Holland-Maguire-Garfield leak that’s to blame. All sorts of topics trended early on Twitter, including Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kevin Feige, Spider-Man, Marvel, and Daredevil.

How does Daredevil play a role in all of this? Well, it so happens that the No Way Home images that leaked include another unexpected confirmation. Charlie Cox is also in the movie.

The images follow below, but Sony might pull them at any time:

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

In the first image, we have Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man suits on some scaffolding. They’re not wearing their masks, and are looking off in the distance. It’s probably an action scene that happens at night. Rumors say the film’s final fight takes place around the Statue of Liberty.

In the second image, we have four characters around a table in Aunt May’s apartment. From left to right, there’s Happy (Jon Favreau), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

Why these leaked No Way Home images might be real

People are already claiming that the images are authentic. They come from sources familiar with Sony and Marvel’s plans, sources who have provided accurate details about unreleased projects in the past.

But even without these confirmations, we have reason to believe the photos are genuine.

The image that shows Holland, Maguire, and Garfield features the scaffolding from the previous Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks. Also, the costumes seem to be in line with what we expect from these three Spider-Men.

Also telling is Holland’s appearance. He’s injured, but the suit shows no signs of damage. He looks a lot like the No Way Home image that Empire magazine featured in its coverage (above). We explained at the time that the only reason Peter is without a mask in that scene is that the audience needs to differentiate between the different Spider-Man actors during action scenes.

Remember Tom Holland referring to a conversation about the meaning of being a hero in Spider-man NWH among 4 characters in recent interview. Now, we know who is that mystery character. He is none other than Matt Murdock aka Charlie Cox. pic.twitter.com/E0seMxEk9u — Ram 🕷️ (@Urs_RamChandra) November 9, 2021

As for the discussion around the dinner table, we know from the same Empire coverage that Tom Holland filmed one of the coolest scenes of his career in this setting. The actor said at the time that Happy, Aunt May, and a mysterious character were present in the scene. We assumed it might be one of the Spider-Men in No Way Home. But the image seems to indicate that it’s Murdock, who will end up defending Peter in court following the allegations against him.

Also, someone noticed that the shoes Peter is wearing already appeared in the first trailer.

Credits to whoever owns this pic. pic.twitter.com/d4W2MpH1Ko — Morbius (@TheObsolete_One) November 9, 2021

We will note that the images in this Spider-Man leak might have been faked. That’s always a possibility when dealing with any sort of leaks. But considering everything we’ve seen so far this year, it sure looks like they’re real.