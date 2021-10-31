An amazing scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home might’ve leaked

The big Spider-Man: No Way Home secret leaked many months ago. At first, it seemed like a wild rumor that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would bring their Spider-Men to the MCU, where they’d meet Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. But then the number of leaks grew to the point where everybody was talking about it. But as we get closer to the movie’s release, we’re seeing even more leaks that seem legitimate. That includes a leak that might spoil a particular No Way Home scene. Holland referred to it as “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot.” Mind you; big spoilers lie ahead.

Empire’s exclusive No Way Home coverage

Sony and Marvel have been as secretive as possible when it comes to promoting the movie. The subtitle came in after months of waiting, and the first trailer dropped quite a while after that. Marvel only confirmed some of the new No Way Home toys, as Sony released a few images from the set. But that’s all we got from the next Spider-Man film from official sources until Empire started advertising its December issue.

Empire delivered No Way Home covers, teasing more Spider-Man 3 content. In a matter of days, we got plenty of high-resolution still photos from the movie that were featured in the magazine. The images showed Spider-Man with and without a mask on. We also got shots of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock facing off against one of the Spider-Men. But it’s really the interviews with the cast and crews that were even more interesting.

Holland, who has a reputation for leaking MCU spoilers, hasn’t spilled any No Way Home secrets this year. And he hasn’t given Empire anything significant about the movie either. But he did tease that No Way Home is indeed going to feature a few fantastic scenes.

Asked whether other Spider-Men appear in the movie, the actor said he had no idea. He is “always in the dark,” he said. If Maguire and Garfield are in the film, then nobody told him.

The coolest scene

Holland acknowledged a massive scene that got him so worked up that he downed four cups of coffee before heading to rehearsal. When he got there, he found that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon were there, even though it was their day off. “They were like, ‘Bro, do you really think we’re going to miss this rehearsal?'” Holland told Empire.

It’s unclear who the mystery character and characters might be. And some might speculate that it could be the Spider-Man meme scene we’re all waiting to see.

Holland also mentioned “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot” in the interview. It’s unclear whether it’s related to the Zendaya-Batalon bit above. Holland revealed that the scene features Peter Parker, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Happy (Jon Favreau), and a special guest star.

“It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing,” he told Empire. “The other day, we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.”

We explained in the past few days that the Empire coverage isn’t the only new Spider-Man 3 development. An unexpected chain of events might have revealed the actual No Way Home ending, complete with the heartbreaking death, Peter’s fate, and a post-credits scene. The same leaks tell us how the three Spider-Men meet for the first time, revealing the surprising character that makes it all happen.

The recent Spider-Man leaks

It’s all thanks to Redditors who have pieced together a few of the recent No Way Home leaks, including those originating from shadier sources. More recent rumors from trusted insiders indicate that those older reports had accurate plot details in them. One of these Redditors goes by the name of Pomojema_SWNN.

According to his roundup, Tobey Maguire is the mysterious fourth character in the scene involving Peter, Aunt May, and Happy. There’s no way to confirm any of this, but almost anyone reading Holland’s interview would probably think of Maguire first and foremost.

Empire details earlier in the article how Holland went to the Sam Raimi Spider-Man 2 premiere when he was just eight years old. Holland was obsessed with those movies at the time. Little did he know that he’d get to play a different Peter Parker opposite Molina’s same Doc Ock. It only makes sense to assume that Maguire is in that “coolest” No Way Home scene.

These recent No Way Home leaks roundups revealed that Maguire and Garfield would come to the MCU via the spell that Strange botches because of Peter’s constant talking. But it’s going to be Ned who finds them in the MCU, with the help of a Sling Ring that Peter swipes from Strange. Once Maguire and Garfield arrive, they’re treated as co-leads in the movie. That might explain why Maguire is in that particular scene.

The leaks say that Aunt May dies in the movie after Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) destroys her apartment. Could this be related to Holland’s “coolest” scene? We’ll have to wait for the movie to come out.